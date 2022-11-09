Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle, day 4
Renee November 10, 2022 (8:14 am) At 8:13am, I saw them (at least 3) still headed south passed Blake Island headed towards Vashon. Ferry will likely be able to see them any minuted. TM November 10, 2022 (8:18 am) Super active both sides Vashon. Fun pic from Lowman at 8:10,...
westseattleblog.com
Scenes from tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, including Desmond Hansen’s guest appearance
Every time we’ve seen West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen, he’s been out along a street, in protective gear, painting a signal box. Tonight, a different setting, and some of his other work:. As previewed here earlier this week, Hansen is the featured artist tonight for the West Seattle...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Big West Seattle power outage hits 10,000+ homes, businesses, schools; tree limb blamed
1:09 PM: Power’s out for what appears to be a wide stretch – signals out along California as we drove north. 1:20 PM UPDATE: 10,000 customers (mostly) from the Junction north. No word yet on the cause. 1:35 PM: This hit just as we were heading out on...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday begins
Mostly sunny and breezy again – high around 40, followed by another cold night. (Tuesday’s high was 43, 11 degrees below what’s normal for that date.) -West Seattle Bridge lane closures again tonight and tomorrow: “11 PM Wednesday to 5 AM Thursday and 11 PM Thursday to 5 AM Friday: All westbound travel lanes on the Spokane St Viaduct approaching the West Seattle bridge will be closed. Access to westbound lanes on the West Seattle Bridge from southbound SR 99 will be maintained during this time. People driving should detour to the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) to avoid delays and construction.”
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Grand opening with renowned local artist @ West Seattle Realty’s new space Thursday
Location, location, location. The real-estate maxim also applies to the new space that West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor) just moved into. You’re invited to visit Thursday night, as WSR hosts muralist Desmond Hansen and shows off his new creation on one of their walls. The location in the brand-new...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: SDOT sends East Marginal Way project out to bid
Long-awaited improvements on a major route for bicyclists between West Seattle and downtown are closer to reality with this SDOT announcement today, one year after they announced the project was fully funded:. We’ve reached a final design for the north segment of the East Marginal Way Corridor Improvement Project. The...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway’s Holiday Taste event returning
Yet another holiday tradition is coming back from pandemic hiatus. The West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) Holiday Taste sampling event returns Thursday (November 10th), 4-7 pm. That’s when the store and its vendors serve up tastes of a wide variety of foods you might consider for your holiday menus; this will be the first time since 2019! The store is at California/Fauntleroy.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: New ownership for Fitness Together West Seattle
Another successful West Seattle Junction business has just changed ownership. But that’s the only thing changing about Fitness Together West Seattle (4546 California SW; WSB sponsor), say founder Bonnie Katz Sailors and new owner Bryan Habas. Bonnie founded the personal-training fitness studio 16 years ago. “It’s been amazing, crazy,...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Art Walk with music, HPIC town hall, Thriftway Taste, theater at WSHS, more for your Thursday
Tonight’s marquee event – this month’s West Seattle Art Walk! Here’s the list/map:. Artists and venues are spotlighted in this month’s preview – which features food and drink specials as well as art-hosting venues. Highlights include three Art of Music performances – Sarah Brunner at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral (2141 California SW), Kristen Marlo at John L. Scott Real Estate in The Junction (4445 California SW), and Joshua Dennis at Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction (6413 California SW). The Art Walk starts at 5 pm; the musical performances run concurrently, 6 pm-7:45 pm, at all three venues.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford pickup truck
Our 1995 Ford 150 was stolen from in front of our house on Admiral Way near Schmitz Park yesterday afternoon or early evening. It’s white and should have a white canopy on the back now. Glass on street indicates driver-side window (possibly wing) is broken. License #B53335T and incident #2022-300959 in case anyone sees it and is kind enough to contact police.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Hall at Fauntleroy’s full plan for free community dinner’s comeback, and how to help
(WSB photo from 2019’s Thanksgiving dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy) We mentioned a week and a half ago that The Hall at Fauntleroy plans to resume its full free sit-down community Thanksgiving dinner, but details were pending. Today we have the full plan for this year’s return of the 20+-year tradition, from Reed Haggerty of The Hall’s parent DSquared Hospitality:
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: Call Center Guest Services Representative
To secure a position as Reservationist / Host / Runner in a reputable restaurant. Throughout the years in the food & beverage industry I’ve worked in a variety of positions…from bartender / cocktail server, food / wine sales, Host / Runner, and Reservationist, to scheduling staff and balancing the books. I had the opportunity to participate in an intensive forty-hour seminar focusing entirely on guest satisfaction and am dedicated to giving heartfelt customer service and to look for ways to enhance guest experience.
westseattleblog.com
Final day to vote, and more for your West Seattle Tuesday
We start the list for today/tonight with one last election reminder:. VOTE BY TONIGHT! This is Election Day, which means the voting ends and the vote-counting starts. As we’ve been reminding you, there are two ways to return your ballot: King County Elections drop box (West Seattle has three), by 8 pm tonight; USPS mail, ASAP so you can be sure it gets today’s postmarked. Only 42 percent of ballots from West Seattle/South Park had been received by last night. Our previews include an overview of what you’re deciding. First vote-count is due by 8:15 pm and we’ll show the results here.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: 2 updates on ‘affordable apartments’ project for Westwood driver-licensing office site
MeganP63 November 10, 2022 (7:43 pm) 144 unit apartment building with parking for 20 vehicles proposed…….. that makes sense……lol. WSB November 10, 2022 (8:35 pm) If you can’t visualize the site, it’s within steps of one RapidRide line and soon a second. And across the street from a vastly underutilized collection of parking spaces (aka Westwood Village). Perhaps the center will consider offering some of its spaces for lease, as is done with at least one other huge and underutilized West Seattle parking lot, the one surrounding Rite-Aid south of The Junction … TR.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Search for armed robbers
8:01 PM: Police are searching in Highland Park for three people who are suspects in an armed robbery. K-9 is already involved in the search, and the Guardian One helicopter is expected to join the search, so you might hear it soon over eastern West Seattle. The suspects were last seen in an alley north of Fire Station 11 at 16th SW and SW Holden. Per an exchange between officers and the helicopter deputies, the suspects might be linked to other robberies outside Seattle. The one who is reported to have had a gun is described as Hispanic, male, black clothing, red gaiter-style face mask. No other details yet.
westseattleblog.com
FUN WAY TO HELP: Friendsgiving fundraiser Sunday with Mode Music and Performing Arts – get your tickets ASAP!
If you’re not already ticketed for the Mode Music and Performing Arts Friendsgiving Fundraiser this Sunday (November 13), you can still buy tickets tonight! Here’s the announcement:. We’re celebrating Thanksgiving early this Sunday at our Friendsgiving Fundraiser, and we’re most thankful for YOU, the community members who make...
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2022: First results for 10 key races and measures
The night’s first (and only) round of King County election results is in – here are the 10 key local, state, and federal races/measures we’re following:. The U.S. Senate and Secretary of State race results will change because of later counts from other counties, so we’ll update those throughout the night. Otherwise, next round of King County results is expected tomorrow afternoon,
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2022: Here’s how key races and measures look after King County’s second round of results
U.S. SENATE (statewide count) SEATTLE PROPOSITIONS 1A/1B (city voting-method change) KING COUNTY CHARTER AMENDMENT 1 (county election-date change) KING COUNTY PROPOSITION 1 (Conservation Futures levy) Approve 68%. Reject 32%. WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (statewide count) Steve Hobbs* (D) 50%. Julie Anderson (NP) 47%. All percentages above are rounded – .5...
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS celebrates student athletes’ success
Chief Sealth International High School celebrated fall-sports success with its seasonal banquet last night, In addition to its sport-by-sport award, they also celebrated two college signings – softball player Jing Gardner has signed with the University of Washington:. Soccer player Vivian Gaither is headed to Quincy University, one of...
Comments / 0