Read full article on original website
Related
How to Prevent a Healthcare Staffing Crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic scrambled the business models and labor-market dynamics for many industries, but probably none as dramatically and directly as healthcare. Incredible, sustained demand coupled with regional disparities, political complications, and cultural challenges have left the healthcare industry on life support, especially regarding staffing. Healthcare workers are burned out...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Resentment is mounting as some employees are forced back to the office and some are allowed to work from home
Applying the rules arbitrarily — and failing to communicate why the rules exist — can decimate company culture, workplace experts say.
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare has 28% of Medicare Advantage market nationwide
UnitedHealthcare has the largest share of the nation's Medicare Advantage market, according to a study from the American Medical Association. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. UnitedHealthcare had 28 percent of the market, followed...
thepennyhoarder.com
Have a Year of Customer Service Experience? This WFH Job Includes Benefits
Sutherland, a digital transformation company, is hiring a customer care representative to work remotely full time. You will be helping customers via phone, chat and email. You must have a high school degree or the equivalent, and at least one year of experience in customer service. Since you will be working from home, you must have a good work-from-home setup, including a smartphone, a computer, fast internet and a headset.
Signing up for 'food stamps' could boost brain health
Signing up for "food stamps" might help lower-income seniors preserve their mental capabilities, a new U.S. study suggests. Researchers found that eligible older adults who used the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- commonly called food stamps -- had two fewer years of mental decline over a 10-year period than those who could have registered for the program but did not.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker layoffs, cyber-risk quantification, SaaS whiplash
I was laid off and I’m on an H-1B. I have enough savings to survive for a while. What should I do if I have been let go from my job?. I am on an H-1B, have an approved I-140 and an I-797 that expires in March 2024. If...
Choosing the right healthcare plan during open enrollment
It is time to select your healthcare coverage for 2023, and experts advise people to consider their incomes and whether they are anticipating major surgeries and/or treatment in the year ahead. Kaye Pestaina, Patient & Consumer Protections co-director with the Kaiser Family Foundation, said it is always important to make your choices carefully as some […]
Quiet quitting? 8 in 10 workers say they’re putting as much or more effort into jobs than six months ago
A new survey from The Conference Board highlights workers’ attitudes toward workplace engagement and employment overall. Around one-third of respondents reported being less engaged with their position than they were six months ago. Regardless of this attitude, the majority of respondents are working just as hard as in the...
Scrubs Magazine
TX Hospital Uses Eye-Tracking Glasses to Monitor Nurse Stress Levels
Stress is a common part of being a nurse. Staffing issues, disorderly patients, and unsafe working conditions can all lead to increased stress and anxiety on the job. Surveys and studies have long shown that nurses experience stress at higher rates than the general population. But little is known about how stress impacts nurses in real-time.
TXI Partners with Redox to Help Health Tech Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes
– TXI, the strategy and product innovation firm, today is teaming up with Redox, a company accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. The partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients. – The partnership comes...
News-Medical.net
Lower hydroxychloroquine dosing results in increased SLE-related hospitalizations, study finds
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual scientific meeting, found that the recommended weight-based or non-weight-based dose of hydroxychloroquine led to more hospitalizations for flares among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Abstract #1654). Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the mainstay treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus...
International SOS Foundation: Flexibility Key for the Modern Workforce, as 40% of Workers Report Burnout
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- It is beneficial for employers to provide greater flexibility and autonomy to their workforces, as 40% of workers report that they are experiencing burnout. That is according to research findings from the International SOS Foundation and Affinity Health at Work1. Affinity Health at Work is a specialist consultancy and one of the research groups contracted by the WHO Steering Group to perform the supporting evidence work for WHO guidelines on mental health at work, recently published in September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005619/en/ Emotional outcomes were examined in the report, specifically job stress, burnout, and loneliness (Graphic: Business Wire)
Rising Healthcare Costs Tops Reason Patients Defer Healthcare
– Cost concerns increasingly outweighed worries about the pandemic as the top reason Americans deferred healthcare, according to a new study by Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category. – Between 2020 and 2022 the share of consumers deferring care because of pandemic-related health concerns decreased by...
Healthcare shortages leave patients behind
"There continues to be a shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants in our area and the increasing demand can't be met."
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn $17 an Hour Plus Benefits as a Care Coordinator for CareCentrix
CareCentrix, a health care company, is hiring a care coordinator to work from home full time. The starting pay is $17 per hour plus an incentive bonus opportunity. You will be providing information to patients, providers and clinical staff; managing requests for services; and collecting nonclinical information. You will escalate issues as needed.
freightwaves.com
Driver surveys cut to the heart of retention crisis
The United States saw a record shortage of 80,000 truck drivers last year, according to the American Trucking Associations. While this shortage has inspired many carriers to up their recruiting game, the data suggests that turning their attention toward retention could prove even more fruitful. Carriers often experience turnover rates...
Scrubs Magazine
Nonpartisan Groups Get Nurses and Doctors Out to Vote
It’s Election Day here in the United States and control of Congress hangs in the balance. Physicians have long voted at lower rates than the general population, but a 2021 survey suggests that the number of providers participating in elections may have grown since 2020. Thanks in large part...
MedicalXpress
The real cost to unpaid caregivers
Imagine two billion people working eight hours per day for no pay whatsoever. The fact is, you don't have to imagine it because this is the reality of the global informal unpaid caregiving load. Estimated to equal around 9% of the global gross domestic product (GDP), unpaid care contributes substantial...
Comments / 0