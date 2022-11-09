Read full article on original website
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle. Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters. Lee...
Democrats await Nevada election result that could seal their U.S. Senate majority
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply-divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.
Democrat Mark Kelly keeps Senate seat over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won a second term, beating GOP challenger Blake Masters. In a race called by the Associated Press, Kelly was up more than 5 percentage points over Masters. The former NASA astronaut was first elected to the Senate in 2020 during a special election following the death of Sen. John McCain.
GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024: poll
Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over former President Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new poll released Friday. The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that they would prefer DeSantis over...
What the 2022 midterms mean for Biden's presidency
President Biden is entering a new — and perhaps more challenging — phase of his presidency: divided government. Results are not settled, particularly for the Senate. But Republicans appear likely to control the House of Representatives. And that means Biden's ambitious legislative agenda essentially will come to a standstill.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy has announced his bid for House Speaker
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, in a letter to his caucus on Wednesday, officially announced his intention to run for Speaker of the House. "I am running to serve as Speaker of the People's House and humbly ask for your support," McCarthy said in a letter obtained by NPR. Republicans...
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
New U.S. representative says Republican success hinges on 'loving message'
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with U.S. Rep.-elect Rich McCormick of Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB's All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing in a race that's coming down to the wire
One of the most-watched races the day after Election Day is Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection bid — which is under serious threat from Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Frisch held a slight lead over Boebert for much of Tuesday night; as of Wednesday afternoon, he enjoyed a razor-thin edge...
Democrat Jocelyn Benson is reelected as Michigan secretary of state
Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who faced death threats after overseeing the 2020 election, has been reelected secretary of state of Michigan, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Benson defeated Republican Kristina Karamo, a far-right candidate who has spread a number of baseless conspiracies about elections and other things.
Control of Congress matters. But which party now runs your state might matter more
Who leads your state's government shapes daily life in the United States. These governors and legislatures make policy on guns, abortion, education and the environment. Combined with gridlock at the federal level, "where you live now increasingly determines what policies you live under," said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at UC San Diego.
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are going to a runoff in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Georgia again is key to control of the U.S. Senate, as incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are heading into a Dec. 6 runoff. With more than 3.9 million votes reported and more left to count, neither...
Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races
Control of the House and Senate is still not yet known. Either party needs to win two of three of the remaining competitive seats to win control of the Senate. And it could all come down to a Georgia runoff next month. Republicans are still on a path to win...
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
Media defending slow vote count in Nevada, Arizona, grew frustrated with stalled tally in 2020 Iowa caucuses
While many media pundits are insisting multi-day long vote counts are "normal," in 2020, many in the press were agitated over the drawn-out count in the Iowa caucuses.
A mixed bag for cannabis legalization efforts in five states
It was a mixed night for cannabis advocates as measures to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana passed in Maryland and Missouri but were soundly rejected in reliably red Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. The two wins mean 21 states, D.C. and two U.S. territories have now legalized cannabis for recreational...
Supreme Court struggles with a case dealing with the rights of Native American Tribes
The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority seemed conflicted Wednesday, as the justices heard arguments challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act, known by the acronym "ICWA." The law was enacted more than 40 years ago after a congressional investigation found that public and private agencies had removed a third of all...
Turnout among young voters was the second highest for a midterm in past 30 years
About 27% of voters between the ages of 18-29 cast a ballot in the midterm election this year, according to an early estimate from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University, also known as CIRCLE. Researchers say the 2022 election had the second...
Here's what happened on Day 5 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
The war in Ukraine is driving a new push for fossil fuels, putting climate goals at risk. With the war in Ukraine disrupting natural supplies to Europe, many countries have been scrambling to replace gas exports coming from Russia, often from nations much farther away. Those gas supplies are super-cooled into a liquid that can be loaded onto tanker ships. The tankers dock in the importing countries at huge facilities that turn their cargo into gas again to send through pipelines.
