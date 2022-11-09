ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
The Hill

GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024: poll

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over former President Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new poll released Friday. The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that they would prefer DeSantis over...
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What the 2022 midterms mean for Biden's presidency

President Biden is entering a new — and perhaps more challenging — phase of his presidency: divided government. Results are not settled, particularly for the Senate. But Republicans appear likely to control the House of Representatives. And that means Biden's ambitious legislative agenda essentially will come to a standstill.
The Hill

Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout

Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

New U.S. representative says Republican success hinges on 'loving message'

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with U.S. Rep.-elect Rich McCormick of Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB's All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Control of Congress matters. But which party now runs your state might matter more

Who leads your state's government shapes daily life in the United States. These governors and legislatures make policy on guns, abortion, education and the environment. Combined with gridlock at the federal level, "where you live now increasingly determines what policies you live under," said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at UC San Diego.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Here's what happened on Day 5 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks

The war in Ukraine is driving a new push for fossil fuels, putting climate goals at risk. With the war in Ukraine disrupting natural supplies to Europe, many countries have been scrambling to replace gas exports coming from Russia, often from nations much farther away. Those gas supplies are super-cooled into a liquid that can be loaded onto tanker ships. The tankers dock in the importing countries at huge facilities that turn their cargo into gas again to send through pipelines.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

