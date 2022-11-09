ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers to be without star senior guard vs. Sacred Heart, per report

Rutgers basketball is to be without star guard Caleb McConnell Thursday night against Sacred heart as the Scarlet Knights look to improve to 2-0 on the young season. McConnell, last season’s B1G Defensive Player of the Year, did not play in Rutgers’ season-opening win against Columbia with a knee injury.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment

Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
BRICK, NJ
phl17.com

New all-day brunch spot just opened in Haddonfield, NJ

Cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, Brussel toast — sounds delish right!? Well those are just some of the yummy menu items at an all new brunch spot in Haddonfield, New Jersey. PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live at Café Lift to show us what’s on the menu! You can find out more information on Cafe Lift.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Loses Journalist Tim Kelly to Cancer

Tim Kelly was a spokesman, a reporter, an author, a colleague, a friend, a devoted son and father who made it all look easy, even when it wasn’t. All anyone has to do is view some of his sports stories or historical pieces about Ocean City to see his talent.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
BELLMAWR, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Dashcam Video: Vehicle Crashes into Pole in Toms River

The accident happened last night on Rt. 70. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

