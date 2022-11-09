The St. Louis Blues‘ season has gone off the rails in a hurry. After beginning the campaign with three straight wins, the team proceeded to lose the next eight games — all in regulation. In doing so, they set a franchise record for consecutive losses and the team now sits at 3-8-0 with six points and sit dead-last in the Western Conference. Their minus-20 goal differential so far on the season is third worst in the NHL and they’ve been outscored 33-12 during their eight-game slide. Today, general manager Doug Armstrong decided that it was time to make some changes.

