28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
ESPN
Hischier's overtime goal lifts Devils past Senators 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils' winning streak to eight games. Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for...
NHL
Dach scores twice, Canadiens defeat Canucks
MONTREAL -- Kirby Dach scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre on Wednesday. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (7-6-1), and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves after Jake Allen made 41 in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Arizona looking for fourth consecutive road win as rookies continue impressive play. Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight...
NHL
Devils Host Sens, Look for Eighth Straight Win | PREVIEW
The Devils are rolling with seven straight victories and will host the Ottawa Senators who have lost six in a row. On the heels of their seventh straight victory, the Devils look to keep things rolling against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen...
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
With Oettinger back in the rink and Blumel on the bench, DeBoer has some decisions to make. The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be...
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to Travis Boyd, but that goal became the game-winning one as the Islanders struggled were shut out by Karel Vejmelka. Jack McBain iced the game for the Coyotes with an empty netter in the final minute.
NHL
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
ESPN
Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks. The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
NHL
Slafkovsky suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff during NHL Game No. 203 in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 14:26...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Stars
The San Jose Sharks take on the Dallas Stars in their second half of back-to-backs at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Head Coach David Quinn 1 win from 100 NHL wins. Timo Meier and...
NHL
The Wrap: Vejmelka Shines as Coyotes Win Third Straight Game
Special teams strike again as Vejmelka notches second career shutout. Long Island got a hefty dose of Veggie on Thursday. Travis Boyd and Jack McBain scored, Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes won their third straight game, defeating the New York Islanders 2-0 at UBS Arena. Arizona improved to 6-6-1 on the season, and is now 5-2-1 in its last eight games.
Yardbarker
Blues Shake Up Roster Hoping for a Spark
The St. Louis Blues‘ season has gone off the rails in a hurry. After beginning the campaign with three straight wins, the team proceeded to lose the next eight games — all in regulation. In doing so, they set a franchise record for consecutive losses and the team now sits at 3-8-0 with six points and sit dead-last in the Western Conference. Their minus-20 goal differential so far on the season is third worst in the NHL and they’ve been outscored 33-12 during their eight-game slide. Today, general manager Doug Armstrong decided that it was time to make some changes.
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL
Eichel has hat trick, Golden Knights top Sabres for ninth straight win
BUFFALO -- Jack Eichel scored a hat trick and had an assist for the Vegas Golden Knights in their ninth straight win, 7-4 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. It was Eichel's first points in his second game against the Sabres since he was traded to the...
NHL
Luongo developed own style on way to Hockey Hall of Fame, Schneider says
Mixed humor with hard work in mentoring younger Canucks teammate. Cory Schneider has a unique perspective on Roberto Luongo's Hockey Hall of Fame induction Monday. They were Vancouver Canucks goalies from 2008-13 and shared the Jennings Trophy in 2010-11, when Vancouver allowed the fewest goals (180) in the NHL. Luongo was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy that season, voted one of the top three goalies in the NHL for the third time. The Canucks won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team and came within a win of the Stanley Cup, losing to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. They won the Presidents' Trophy again the following season.
NHL
Canes Assign Suzuki To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Ryan Suzuki and assigned him to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Suzuki missed all of training camp due to an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured non-roster list at the start of the season.
NHL
Kane out 3-4 months for Oilers, 'on the mend' from cut wrist
Forward placed on long-term injured reserve, says 'I will be back'. Evander Kane is expected to be out 3-4 months for the Edmonton Oilers after his left wrist was cut by a skate blade Tuesday. The forward, who was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, tweeted he's "on the mend"...
