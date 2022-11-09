ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

First Black woman to practice law in Kentucky honored with park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new west Louisville park will soon bear the name of pioneering attorney and civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the playground design for the new park taking shape along Maple Street in the California Neighborhood. Residents chose to name their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Metro Council passes 'Nuisance Ordinance'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are cracking down on Louisville properties that create an environment for criminal activity to thrive. In Louisville's Metro Council's meeting on Nov. 10, one problem site identified was the Boone's gas station in the Portland neighborhood. Council members would create an ordinance that cites owners...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard. The facility housed teens mostly accused of violent crimes. Hokey Weather Facts 11/10/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bullitt County releases election results a day after long lines overwhelmed polling locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election results from Bullitt County races were delayed until early Wednesday afternoon, a day after polling locations were overwhelmed with voters. There were two lines Tuesday at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location in Bullitt County. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote. Dozens of people were still in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD chief talks about the future under a new mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s police department is in limbo. LMPD finds itself in the midst of a new mayoral transition, a Department of Justice investigation with a possible consent decree and a dwindling number of officers. “How would you describe LMPD when you first got here?” WAVE News...
LOUISVILLE, KY

