Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
First Black woman to practice law in Kentucky honored with park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new west Louisville park will soon bear the name of pioneering attorney and civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the playground design for the new park taking shape along Maple Street in the California Neighborhood. Residents chose to name their...
wdrb.com
Slowly gaining seats on Metro Council, Louisville Republicans see chance for change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ever since the city-county merger in 2003, Democrats have held a majority on Louisville Metro Council, even gaining a supermajority in 2018. But a close mayor's race and national trends brought a first on Election Day: gains on the council by Republicans. "We went from 11...
wdrb.com
New park in west Louisville will be named after first Black woman to pass Kentucky Bar exam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new park in Louisville's California neighborhood will be named after civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The newly released design for the playground on Maple Street shows plans for a premier playground with swings, bridges and a soaring climbing tower, a lawn for festivals and events, walking paths and a picnic shelter.
wdrb.com
Recent success of Kentucky Republicans in Frankfort bleeding into southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For decades, whether you lived in the city or near the coal mines, the majority of voting Kentuckians shared a political identity: the Democratic Party. As recently as 2016, Democrats held a 53-47 majority in the state House of Representatives. But the night former President Donald...
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
Right-wing school board challengers fail in JCPS, but gain seats in other Louisville area districts
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.
Metro Council passes 'Nuisance Ordinance'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are cracking down on Louisville properties that create an environment for criminal activity to thrive. In Louisville's Metro Council's meeting on Nov. 10, one problem site identified was the Boone's gas station in the Portland neighborhood. Council members would create an ordinance that cites owners...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
wdrb.com
UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
Wave 3
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard. The facility housed teens mostly accused of violent crimes. Hokey Weather Facts 11/10/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts...
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
wdrb.com
Jury finds Louisville woman guilty of beating boyfriend to death in 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death has been found guilty. A Jefferson County jury said Brenda Porter murdered David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville on a welfare check when they found Burch...
Here’s a map showing how Louisvillians voted for mayor
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.
wdrb.com
Floyd County leaders considering plans to update city-county building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's judicial and administrative building in downtown New Albany is stuck in time, but plans are in the works to give it some much-needed upgrades. A booklet handed out when the city-county government building first opened in 1961 shows all the different rooms inside. Fast...
wdrb.com
More than 1,500 absentee votes still not counted in Clark County due to machine glitch
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than 1,500 votes still haven't been counted in Clark County. Election officials said the ballots were put through a voting machine, but didn't tabulate. They're currently sitting in the basement of the Clark County Judicial Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Now, voters want results and answers.
wdrb.com
Bullitt County releases election results a day after long lines overwhelmed polling locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election results from Bullitt County races were delayed until early Wednesday afternoon, a day after polling locations were overwhelmed with voters. There were two lines Tuesday at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location in Bullitt County. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote. Dozens of people were still in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m.
Officials: Computer error causes election reporting issues in Clark County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials say during the routine ballot canvassing process, they were notified that approximately 1,700 absentee ballots from Clark County were not included in the unofficial vote totals released to the public Tuesday night. The race most likely to be affected is the Indiana House District 71...
Wave 3
LMPD chief talks about the future under a new mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s police department is in limbo. LMPD finds itself in the midst of a new mayoral transition, a Department of Justice investigation with a possible consent decree and a dwindling number of officers. “How would you describe LMPD when you first got here?” WAVE News...
