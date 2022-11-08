Read full article on original website
4 arrested in Elk Grove for possession of cocaine, meth and handgun
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were arrested for being in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun while having warrants for previous crimes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers stopped a white Cadillac near the area of Promenade Parkway and Grant Line Road for a vehicle code […]
Man arrested for burglary, vehicle theft related charges in Auburn on Halloween morning
AUBURN, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has arrested a man on multiple charges related to burglary and vehicle theft in Auburn, California on Halloween morning. According to PCSO, deputies responded to the area of Dry Creek Road and Richardson Drive, for...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A man is now in jail on suspicion of DUI after a deadly crash in Nevada County Thursday night. According to a news release, Grass Valley CHP officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the area of Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive in unincorporated Nevada County. Upon arrival officers saw a 2001 GMC Sierra in the front living room of an unoccupied home.
2 ounces of suspected fentanyl found in Oroville motel room
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than two ounces of suspected fentanyl was found during a search in Oroville last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said. On Nov. 4, agents said they saw Darcy Cramer, 31 of Oroville, leave her room at America’s Best Value Inn on Oro Dam Boulevard.
Two arrested in Auburn during enforcement operation
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday two individuals were arrested in Auburn last month following an alcohol enforcement operation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was initiated in the Bowman area after a vehicle leaving a convenience store nearly collided with the detectives’ vehicle. An open bottle of alcohol was observed in the passenger compartment.
DUI suspect hits, kills motorcyclist near Grass Valley
NEVADA COUNTY – A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into and killed a motorcycle rider near Grass Valley late Thursday night. California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 p.m., 29-year-old Nevada City resident Ryan Milligan was driving a pickup truck along Rough and Ready Highway when he crashed into a motorcyclist near West Drive. The impact ejected the motorcyclist. Milligan then turned hard to the left, causing his pickup to go through a yard and crash into the living room of a home. First responders air-lifted the motorcycle rider to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but he later died. Milligan was also transported to a local hospital and CHP says he was found to be allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He has since been booked into Nevada County Jail on felony DUI charges. No one was inside the home at the time Milligan crashed into it, CHP says. Authorities have not released the name of the motorcycle rider who died, but they did say he was a 41-year-old Nevada County resident.
Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office releases video of deadly shooting
OAK PARK, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday of a fatal shooting that occurred Oct. 18 in Oak Park. The investigation involves multiple officers shooting at a suspect. The investigation is currently ongoing. A call was received around 10 a.m. alleging Vincent Martinez, 55,...
Driver suspected of DUI in Thursday morning crash
A two-car crash on Placerville Drive Thursday morning led to the arrest of one driver and hospitalization of another. Suspected of driving under the influence is 62-year-old Pollock Pines resident Randall Wetmore, according to Cmdr. Dan Maciel with the Placerville Police Department. Wetmore was behind the wheel of a GMC Sierra 2500 when it collided with a Toyota Camry Hybrid around 10 a.m. near the Highway 50 overpass on Placerville Drive.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted carjacking, battery, DUI
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 26. Scott Robert English, 24, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in the 1400...
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
Missing 16-year-old girl in Nevada County found dead in river drainage area
NEVADA COUNTY – A missing 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday was found dead Friday afternoon in Nevada County, authorities said.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Trinity Backus, wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants, walked away from an 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road residence that night and never came home.Trinity's body was located shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in a heavily wooded river drainage area approximately half a mile north of that residence. Investigators said the cause of death is unknown, though, it is not deemed suspicious in nature at this time.On Thursday, numerous agencies from...
Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
Sacramento sheriff’s office investigates after shots fired near ampm
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night near an ampm. The incident unfolded at 65th Street and Florin Road in south Sacramento. A spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired in the direction of deputies but that no one was...
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
More than a dozen agencies helping search for missing 16-year-old girl in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY – An extensive search is on for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Trinity walked away from an 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road residence that night and never came home. She was wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants when she was last seen. On Thursday, numerous agencies from around the area joined in on the search for Trinity.By Friday morning, mutual aid search crews included a whole host of agencies: Cal ESAR, BAMRU, Butte County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, Calabaras County, CARDA - California Rescue Dog Association, Marin County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Sheriff's Office, Tuolumne County Sheriff, Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc, Yuba County Sheriff's Department, Yolo County Sheriff's Office, Contra Costa Sheriff, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, and CalOESSearchers have been combing over the area, including with a plan equipped with infrared capabilities that are usually used to map wildfires. As of Friday, the sheriff's office says Trinity remains missing. Anyone with information relevant to search efforts is urged to call dispatchers at (530) 265-7880.
Missing Teenager from Nevada City found Deceased
According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, a missing teenager from Nevada city has been found deceased. After 2 p.m. today, Nov. 11, 2022, Trinity was located approximately 1/2 mile north of the residence she was last seen at in a very heavily wooded river drainage area. Police say 16-year-old...
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
