(Shenandoah) -- Some special activities are planned for Page County veterans Friday. At least two Veterans Day ceremonies take place in the county, one of which takes place at Essex High School at 10 a.m. During the ceremony, two quilts of valor will be handed out to local veterans. In addition, Shenandoah High School holds its traditional Veterans Day observance at 10 a.m., featuring music by the high school and middle school bands and the high school choir. Shenandoah American Legion Post Commander Joe Jarden is honored speaker. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Page County Veterans Affairs Coordinator Janet Olsen says it's importance for students to learn about the contributions made by area veterans in defense of the country.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO