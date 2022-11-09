At first glance, Alhambra feels similar to other suburbs: quiet, family-oriented, and filled with a lot of chains. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll realize the restaurants here are anything but boring. There are decades-old dumpling shops, Hawaiian pancake houses, Filipino skewer specialists, and some of the most famous Sichuan restaurants in the country. You’ll find Indonesian and Malaysian food, banh mi counters, and high-end sushi bars. Eating in this unofficial gateway to the San Gabriel Valley can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve narrowed it down tothe best of the best.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO