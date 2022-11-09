ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

L.A. Weekly

The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022

It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinestandard.com

America’s safest city for 17th straight year

For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
weddingchicks.com

A Chic Newport Barn Wedding That’s Anything But Rustic

Taylor & River went from college sweethearts to saying "I do" in this sprawling rustic barn wedding in Newport Beach. Originally from Washington, they wanted to give their out-of-state family and friends the Newport Beach treatment (without the price tag) with a gorgeous rural SoCal setting as opposed to traditional beach portraits. Giracci Vineyards, nestled in Silverado Canyon, provided the perfect place for them; the romantic outdoor landscaping provided a gorgeous backdrop and a modern white-walled barn created a chic, rather than rustic impression. While Newport Coast weddings are known for their high-ticket price tag, this wedding totaled $75,000 for their budget!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls Have Returned to Porto's, Oh Happy Day

The Potato Ball is a locally loved food, as dear to people's hearts as The Donut Man's strawberry-filled pastries and the date shakes you find (and drink in six serious slurps) on your way to the desert. Porto's Bakery & Café is the ultimate place to find these orbs of...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Goat Hill Junction Free Miniature Train Rides Costa Mesa

Orange County Model Engineers operate Goat Hill Junction in Fairview Park. The engineers offer free train rides every third weekend of the month. The layout has grown from one tiny loop to over five miles of track. Trains take riders on a 15-minute journey around Fairview Park. Guests are welcome...
COSTA MESA, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Disneyland announces new treehouse theme

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Throughout the 1960s and 1990s, visitors to Disneyland were able to explore, walk and jump in an 80-foot "Swiss Family Robinson"-themed treehouse in Adventureland. The Robinson family theme fell to the wayside in 1999 when Disney Imagineers re-themed the bulking treehouse after the Disney animated movie...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Crews searching for man swept into Los Angeles River

Authorities are working to rescue a man who was swept away into the Los Angeles River on Tuesday night. The victim is an adult male who was seen floating downstream, passing Atlantic Avenue towards Slauson Avenue and later under a bridge just after 5 p.m. A Swift Water Rescue Team and a helicopter are currently […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Alhambra

At first glance, Alhambra feels similar to other suburbs: quiet, family-oriented, and filled with a lot of chains. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll realize the restaurants here are anything but boring. There are decades-old dumpling shops, Hawaiian pancake houses, Filipino skewer specialists, and some of the most famous Sichuan restaurants in the country. You’ll find Indonesian and Malaysian food, banh mi counters, and high-end sushi bars. Eating in this unofficial gateway to the San Gabriel Valley can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve narrowed it down tothe best of the best.
ALHAMBRA, CA

