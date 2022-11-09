Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
L.A. Weekly
The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022
It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
NBC San Diego
Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach
Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
Eater
This Stunning West LA Newcomer Is Tucked Into the Top Floor of a Historic Wine Shop
A group of LA restaurant veterans quietly opened Wine House Kitchen in late September directly above West LA’s 47-year-old wine shop Wine House, which is owned by the Knight family. Located a few blocks from bustling Sawtelle Japantown, the restaurant boasts some unique vibes on an industrial stretch of Cotner Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.
Eater
A New Dive Bar Brings ‘The Bear’ Vibes and Italian Beef Sandwiches to West LA
Fresh off the popularity of FX’s The Bear, a new bar will serve up some serious Windy City vibes to West LA — including, yes, those Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Tiny’s Hi-Dive, from the owners of the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen in Santa Monica, opens its doors tomorrow at 12012 West Pico Boulevard in the former Arsenal space.
irvinestandard.com
America’s safest city for 17th straight year
For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
KTLA.com
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan’s South L.A. childhood paved the way for the Detour Diva
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan is known as the Detour Diva when it comes to taking on the Los Angeles roadways during the weekday commute. It turns out, her traffic knowledge began when she was just a kid tagging along with her dad when he’d visit the various grocery stores he owned around the region.
weddingchicks.com
A Chic Newport Barn Wedding That’s Anything But Rustic
Taylor & River went from college sweethearts to saying "I do" in this sprawling rustic barn wedding in Newport Beach. Originally from Washington, they wanted to give their out-of-state family and friends the Newport Beach treatment (without the price tag) with a gorgeous rural SoCal setting as opposed to traditional beach portraits. Giracci Vineyards, nestled in Silverado Canyon, provided the perfect place for them; the romantic outdoor landscaping provided a gorgeous backdrop and a modern white-walled barn created a chic, rather than rustic impression. While Newport Coast weddings are known for their high-ticket price tag, this wedding totaled $75,000 for their budget!
NBC Los Angeles
Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls Have Returned to Porto's, Oh Happy Day
The Potato Ball is a locally loved food, as dear to people's hearts as The Donut Man's strawberry-filled pastries and the date shakes you find (and drink in six serious slurps) on your way to the desert. Porto's Bakery & Café is the ultimate place to find these orbs of...
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
daytrippen.com
Goat Hill Junction Free Miniature Train Rides Costa Mesa
Orange County Model Engineers operate Goat Hill Junction in Fairview Park. The engineers offer free train rides every third weekend of the month. The layout has grown from one tiny loop to over five miles of track. Trains take riders on a 15-minute journey around Fairview Park. Guests are welcome...
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
Cool temperatures remain in SoCal on Friday
Southern California will continue seeing colder temperatures in many parts Friday, conditions that will last into the weekend.
spectrumnews1.com
Disneyland announces new treehouse theme
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Throughout the 1960s and 1990s, visitors to Disneyland were able to explore, walk and jump in an 80-foot "Swiss Family Robinson"-themed treehouse in Adventureland. The Robinson family theme fell to the wayside in 1999 when Disney Imagineers re-themed the bulking treehouse after the Disney animated movie...
Crews searching for man swept into Los Angeles River
Authorities are working to rescue a man who was swept away into the Los Angeles River on Tuesday night. The victim is an adult male who was seen floating downstream, passing Atlantic Avenue towards Slauson Avenue and later under a bridge just after 5 p.m. A Swift Water Rescue Team and a helicopter are currently […]
The Best Restaurants In Alhambra
At first glance, Alhambra feels similar to other suburbs: quiet, family-oriented, and filled with a lot of chains. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll realize the restaurants here are anything but boring. There are decades-old dumpling shops, Hawaiian pancake houses, Filipino skewer specialists, and some of the most famous Sichuan restaurants in the country. You’ll find Indonesian and Malaysian food, banh mi counters, and high-end sushi bars. Eating in this unofficial gateway to the San Gabriel Valley can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve narrowed it down tothe best of the best.
ZIPping around Long Beach real estate: Today, a visit to Downtown’s 90802
Only about 7% of the structures in the 90802 ZIP code are detached single-family homes, with the majority of them in the eastern part of the ZIP, in Alamitos Beach. The post ZIPping around Long Beach real estate: Today, a visit to Downtown’s 90802 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles
Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.
‘The baby was already here:’ Woman gives birth on Anaheim freeway
A woman and her baby girl were OK despite being unable to make it to a hospital before the mother gave birth on a freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night. The father, who said his name was Jeffrey, told camera crews at the scene that his wife’s contractions were four minutes apart when they decided to […]
