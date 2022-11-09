Read full article on original website
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
seaislenews.com
Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm
Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
shorelocalnews.com
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members
Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
playnj.com
10 Things To Do When Visiting Atlantic City That Don’t Involve Casino Gambling
Atlantic City is a popular vacation destination, with its beaches and world-famous Boardwalk. It also has a lot of fun things to do that don’t involve the casinos!. It’s easy to get sucked into the excitement of playing blackjack and slots at Atlantic City casinos, but there are many other things to do that don’t involve gambling. PlayNJ gives tourists 10 options to check out on their next trip to the Jersey Shore.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Historic Galloway, NJ Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway, New Jersey to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
Sister of Injured Somers Point, NJ, Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
N.J. residents favor just limiting smoking in casinos, oppose opening them outside Atlantic City, poll shows
With the fate of a proposal to ban smoking entirely inside Atlantic City casinos still up in the air, a new poll shows a majority of New Jerseyans favor limiting smoking in gambling halls to designated areas. The Fairleigh Dickinson University survey, released Thursday morning, also found the majority of...
railfan.com
SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success
WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Looking for Man in Yellow Shirt
This guy is not Big Bird, but his shirt is yellow. Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a yellow shirt. He was caught on surveillance camera and EHT Police say they want to talk with him about an ongoing investigation. A quick...
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
