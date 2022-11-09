ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm

Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members

Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Beach Radio

Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
playnj.com

10 Things To Do When Visiting Atlantic City That Don’t Involve Casino Gambling

Atlantic City is a popular vacation destination, with its beaches and world-famous Boardwalk. It also has a lot of fun things to do that don’t involve the casinos!. It’s easy to get sucked into the excitement of playing blackjack and slots at Atlantic City casinos, but there are many other things to do that don’t involve gambling. PlayNJ gives tourists 10 options to check out on their next trip to the Jersey Shore.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
railfan.com

SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success

WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ

