KSNB Local4
Packers Sanitation Services in Grand Island accused of ‘Oppressive Child Labor’ violations
Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. District Court in Lincoln has issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD after the Department of Labor said the company had at least 31 children between 13 and 17 years old working in “hazardous occupations”. This allegedly included illegally working overnight shifts in multiple plants including the JBS facility in Grand Island, according to a news release and court filing by the Department of Labor.
KSNB Local4
Company proposes to use lagoons for trailer wash, Grand Island residents present concerns
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County held a board meeting Tuesday to discuss a growing issue in Grand Island. The owners of Mid-America Washout presented their plan to build a new livestock trailer wash to the board of commissioners. The hearing was about their plan for the lagoons they bought from Bosselman Enterprises. That has been a point of contention for local residents for quite some time.
KSNB Local4
Veterans honored with free breakfast in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans got up bright and early for an annual tradition in Grand Island. The United Veterans club held the 19th annual veterans appreciation breakfast. Servers started preparing the food at 3 a.m. for more than 700 veterans. The breakfast offered scrambled eggs, two kinds of...
KSNB Local4
Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
KSNB Local4
Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central School board election up in the air... for now
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central school patrons may have to wait before they learn who will sit on the school board. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and challenger Derek Uhrmacher. Unofficial results from Adams County show O’Dey and Uhrmacher with the most votes for two of those seats. But for the third seat, Mucklow has only three more votes than Johnson.
KSNB Local4
‘Chaperone’ candidates talk future after election night wins
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public School Board is ushering in a new wave of members following Tuesday night’s election. Two seats in Ward A were up for grabs Tuesday night, and as of late Wednesday night, the two leading candidates for the seats are backed by the political action committee Chaperone. Josh Sikes leads the way with 24% of the vote (2,097 votes) while Amanda Wilson is right behind him with 23% of the vote (1,983 votes).
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska voter turnout at 53%: high numbers in Clay County, low in Hall, Dawson counties
KEARNEY, NE — 53% of Nebraska's registered voters turned out to participate in yesterday's general election. That number falls well short of the Secretary of State's prediction of 58%, which was also the turnout in the 2018 election. It remains significantly higher than turnout rates in midterm elections in 2014 and 2010.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Veterans Affairs holds annual ‘Quilt of Valor’ Ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans were honored with a gift that will come in handy with the chilly temperatures we’re about to see. Grand Island Veterans Affairs has been holding a ‘Quilt of Valor’ ceremony since 2011. It exists to thank veterans for their service. They have a sewing circle that creates the quilts, and all of them have their own theme. The team of sewers are passionate about their work and they got to present them to the veterans.
KSNB Local4
UNK students send their appreciation, holiday cheer to military members serving overseas
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The weather outside was frightful – for early November – but the scene was quite delightful inside the University of Nebraska at Kearney residence hall. “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and other festive tunes played as students created colorful Christmas cards in...
hot967.fm
Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
KSNB Local4
Winter weather tips: What to do if caught inside during a blizzard
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Earlier I covered what to do if you were caught outside or in your car during a blizzard. Let’s say you are snowed in at your own house. Here are some tips to keep you safe while caught inside. The safest thing to do when caught inside is to stay inside. It’s the best place to stay warm. When using alternate heat such as the fire place, a wood stove or space heater, be sure to use fire safeguards and properly ventilate. Never bring a gas or charcoal grill into your house for warmth. This is a big no no due to carbon monoxide poisoning. If you don’t have heat available, close off unneeded rooms and stuff towels or rags to fill in cracks under doors. This will help keep warm air concentrated in necessary rooms. Also, cover windows at night to decrease cold air infiltration. Eat and drink to provide the body energy and prevent dehydration. And finally, wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Remove layers as you get warm to avoid perspiration which could lead to subsequent chill.
KSNB Local4
Verification on Hall County ballots coming next week
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It will be next week before provisional ballots impacting a Grand Island school board race are determined to be valid. In a statement Thursday afternoon, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said 67 provisional ballots came from a precinct affecting Ward A of the Grand Island school district. There are many legitimate reasons for a provisional ballot, but before it can be counted it has to be verified. That process can take hours or days.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football ends season in Class A Semifinal loss to Westside
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island faced off against Class A top-seed Omaha Westside for a shot at a State Championship berth Friday. It was a rematch from earlier in the year, but unfortunately had the same result for the Islanders. The Warriors won 38-7 to end the...
