HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Earlier I covered what to do if you were caught outside or in your car during a blizzard. Let’s say you are snowed in at your own house. Here are some tips to keep you safe while caught inside. The safest thing to do when caught inside is to stay inside. It’s the best place to stay warm. When using alternate heat such as the fire place, a wood stove or space heater, be sure to use fire safeguards and properly ventilate. Never bring a gas or charcoal grill into your house for warmth. This is a big no no due to carbon monoxide poisoning. If you don’t have heat available, close off unneeded rooms and stuff towels or rags to fill in cracks under doors. This will help keep warm air concentrated in necessary rooms. Also, cover windows at night to decrease cold air infiltration. Eat and drink to provide the body energy and prevent dehydration. And finally, wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Remove layers as you get warm to avoid perspiration which could lead to subsequent chill.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO