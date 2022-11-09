Read full article on original website
UNK volleyball advances to MIAA Championship
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (Press Release) - Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 20 kills and 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney recorded nine blocks and served up nine aces to beat Pittsburg State in four sets (28-30, -17, -16, -19) Friday night in a MIAA Tournament semifinal match in St. Joseph, Mo. The second-seeded...
UNK volleyball sweeps Missouri Western to advance to MIAA Semifinals
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (Press Release) - The 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team got off to a fast start and then rallied over the final two sets to sweep Missouri Western State (-18, -22, -19) Friday afternoon in a MIAA Tournament first-round match in St. Joseph. The second-seeded Lopers (27-4) advance...
Omaha Press Club honors Gov. Ricketts with caricature
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is on the wall. The Omaha Press Club honored the two-term Nebraska governor Thursday night by unveiling a caricature drawing of Ricketts for its Barroom Floor faces gallery. The unveiling will take place during a ceremony that will also include a roasting of...
An incredible lack of snow summarizes the 2021-22 winter season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Now that the calendar has flipped to November and limited spots of the viewing area have already seen their first few snowflakes of the season, it’s time to go back in time and recap last winter’s snow season. The most memorable thing from last year was the incredible lack of snow. In fact, most of south central and central Nebraska were 10 to 20 inches below normal with many spots recording one of their top 10 least snowy seasons on record. Let’s take a look at how things measured up.
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
Persistent stretch of cold..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Friday brought the coldest day the Tri-Cities has seen since last March 11th, but it’s not going to be the last. This swing toward wintry temperatures is going to take up residence through the weekend, next week, and possible longer. As high pressure build south...
Temps drop a little more
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cold air will continue to work it’s way into Nebraska, ushered in by brisk northwest winds that will linger through the night. Morning lows on Friday will drop into the teens and 20s statewide with ‘feels like’ temperatures registering to near zero as you head out the door for work.
Iowa teen in custody following pursuit in central Nebraska
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old male from Iowa is being lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol Tuesday night. Just before 10 p.m., a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and sped up. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Winter safety tips: Survival kit for the home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness Day and a good time to be sure you are prepared for any winter storm that may arise this winter season. When preparing your home or workplace for the upcoming winter season, keep in mind that the primary concerns deal with the loss of heat, power and telephone service, along with a shortage of supplies if a winter storm continues for an extended period of time. Here are things you should be sure to have in your winter survival kit at home or in the office.
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
St. Paul increases sales tax for new fire station
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s good news for the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department as they passed a major hurdle in getting a new fire station. St. Paul voters approved a 1/2 cent sales tax increase with nearly 800 votes cast on this ballot issue. Unofficial results reveal...
