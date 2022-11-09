HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Now that the calendar has flipped to November and limited spots of the viewing area have already seen their first few snowflakes of the season, it’s time to go back in time and recap last winter’s snow season. The most memorable thing from last year was the incredible lack of snow. In fact, most of south central and central Nebraska were 10 to 20 inches below normal with many spots recording one of their top 10 least snowy seasons on record. Let’s take a look at how things measured up.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO