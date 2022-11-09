Read full article on original website
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ confirms the MCU has a Rihanna of its own with a sneaky Easter egg
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When MCU fans sit down to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they will be expecting plenty of references eluding to past films, future projects, comic books, etc and the film certainly doesn’t disappoint. But what they won’t see coming is a fun Easter egg, confirming that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning legend, also exists in the MCU.
Oscar buzz aside, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star says her tears were real
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win Oscars? A lot of buzz has certainly been generated for one award category, in particular: Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. Now, the Academy Award-nominated actor is acknowledging all of the praise she’s received for the role that many are claiming may be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress category.
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Wakanda Forever has a great Ironheart surprise that fans will love
Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is one of the supporting characters of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, something Marvel didn’t shy away from during the marketing window that preceded the film’s premiere. Ironheart is Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU, and Marvel showed us the armor suit in various promo clips, including a very detailed look at the helmet.
Mel Gibson’s latest dismal descent into the action thriller bargain bin twists and turns to streaming success
His time at the top of the Hollywood A-list may have come to an end a long time ago, but Mel Gibson is hardly struggling to find work. In fact, On the Line marks his seventh feature film appearance of the year, and his 11th in total since the beginning of 2020.
The new Black Panther may have been accidentally revealed with action figure release
Speculation about who will be the new hero to take up the legendary mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been growing for a long time, and an action figure might just have let the answer slip out. Posted on Twitter, the action figure from Hot Toys shows the new...
Even one of the most influential supernatural thrillers ever made isn’t immune from criticism, unjust or not
Despite bombing at the box office after failing to recoup its $18 million budget at the domestic box office, 1987’s supernatural thriller Angel Heart must have done plenty of things right for Christopher Nolan to lavish high praise on the cult classic, which he credited as a huge influence on his approach to breakthrough feature Memento.
A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings
Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casually reveals that two important characters used to be married
The latest film in the MCU’s Phase Four is officially in theaters, zooming in on the people of Wakanda and expanding the cinematic universe with the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever is already being celebrated...
Horror fans lament a top-tier remake’s flop at the box office
If we’ve learned anything from the box office excursions of Men and Crimes of the Future this year, it’s that taking too many creative liberties, no matter how scrumptious they are, will likely translate to fewer tickets. Suspiria took a similar absence on the chin back in 2018,...
Netflix users locked, loaded, and ready to go to war with the return of a smash hit comic book series
History has shown on more occasions than fans would care to remember that getting too attached to a Netflix fantasy series is a dangerous game, with viewing figures and online buzz meaningless when the streaming service is ready to trim the herd at any given moment. Thankfully, Warrior Nun survived to get a second season renewal, and it’s back with a vengeance.
Who is Himeno in ‘Chainsaw Man?’ Her age, strengths, and more
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode five, “GUN DEVIL.”. Himeno in Chainsaw Man has a tragic backstory and a ghostly devil she can summon at will, but she’s not all serious and somber. She’s got a lively personality all her own that obscures a heartbreaking truth that hides beneath the surface.
Action junkies think they’ve finally settled on the stupidest movie from the genre’s dumbest hero
When you think of the modern era’s most noteworthy action heroes, the name of Steven Seagal is always destined to come up. Obviously, the veteran actor hasn’t exactly been renowned for the quality of his output, but he’s become so synonymous with a particular brand of low budget ass-kicking that it would be unfair to leave him out of the discussion, regardless of how bad the majority of his filmography over the last three decades has proven to be.
An unfairly underrated and utterly insane horror comedy can’t escape the entirely valid criticism of its awful ending
When hardcore horror fans first heard that the co-writer and director of Jason Statham’s demented Crank duology was teaming up with Nicolas Cage for a high concept horror comedy, Mom and Dad instantly shot to the somewhere near the top of their must-see lists. That’s entirely fair, when the...
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
Ryan Reynold’s star-studded new Christmas movie has split critics in half
Mariah Carey is back in the charts which can only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and festive films are abound for streaming. Unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, his new movie isn’t getting a jolly reception yet. With a terrific comedic cast at its disposal, Reynold’s film Spirited...
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
