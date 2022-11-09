When you think of the modern era’s most noteworthy action heroes, the name of Steven Seagal is always destined to come up. Obviously, the veteran actor hasn’t exactly been renowned for the quality of his output, but he’s become so synonymous with a particular brand of low budget ass-kicking that it would be unfair to leave him out of the discussion, regardless of how bad the majority of his filmography over the last three decades has proven to be.

ALASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO