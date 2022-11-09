ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Tennessee is ranked in second 2022 College Football Playoff top 25

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST (CBS).

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The College Football Playoff released its second top 25 rankings during the 2022 season Tuesday. Below are the second College Football Playoff rankings in 2022.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Craig Jones /Allsport
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

