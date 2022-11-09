Where Tennessee is ranked in second 2022 College Football Playoff top 25

No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST (CBS).

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The College Football Playoff released its second top 25 rankings during the 2022 season Tuesday. Below are the second College Football Playoff rankings in 2022.

