Staten Island, NY

Nymag.com

Republicans Actually Had an Excellent Night in New York

New York Democrats had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday. Despite a furious, incendiary campaign that tapped into visceral fears over rising crime, Lee Zeldin could not get himself elected governor. Kathy Hochul won and she’ll have four years in Albany, where she can hope to build a legacy outside the enormous shadow of her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Democrats will retain control of the State Senate and Assembly, allowing Hochul to govern without a great deal of uncertainty or chaos.
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
Q 105.7

AP: Hochul Wins NY Governor’s Race, Zeldin Yet To Concede

As of early morning on November 9th, the Associated Press has called the 2022 New York governor’s race in favor of Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. This will be Hochul’s first full term as governor, after replacing Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office.
NEW YORK STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder

Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
BRONX, NY
aarp.org

96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

