28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Lee Zeldin surge in New York governor race prompts Democrats to create Hochul super PAC
Democrats, fearful of a major upset in New York’s gubernatorial race, have created a super PAC to help incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of the Empire State, has sounded increasingly bullish in recent days of his midterm chances as polls show him gaining ground on Hochul.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
Nymag.com
Republicans Actually Had an Excellent Night in New York
New York Democrats had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday. Despite a furious, incendiary campaign that tapped into visceral fears over rising crime, Lee Zeldin could not get himself elected governor. Kathy Hochul won and she’ll have four years in Albany, where she can hope to build a legacy outside the enormous shadow of her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Democrats will retain control of the State Senate and Assembly, allowing Hochul to govern without a great deal of uncertainty or chaos.
The Jewish Press
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
President Joe Biden Nearly STUMBLES Off Stage During Chaotic Rally In New York
President Joe Biden gave a chaotic rally in New York over the weekend where he nearly fell off the event’s stage and also sparred back and forth with a heckler in the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sensational incident took place on Sunday as Biden made an appearance in...
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
New York governor: Lee Zeldin supporter attacked at rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul, video shows
A female supporter of GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin says she was attacked and assaulted at a rally for Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York City on Saturday.
AP: Hochul Wins NY Governor’s Race, Zeldin Yet To Concede
As of early morning on November 9th, the Associated Press has called the 2022 New York governor’s race in favor of Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. This will be Hochul’s first full term as governor, after replacing Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office.
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
NY-21 Congressional Race: Rep. Elise Stefanik shares priorities
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the 2022 election only days away, candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District are making their final push. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, one of the top Republicans in the House of Representatives, is running for reelection for the fifth time, facing Democrat Matt Castelli.
Election results: Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic, defending others and appearing on the verge of picking up additional wins in districts the party hasn’t won in years.
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
Tedisco declares victory in 44th Senate District
Senator Jim Tedisco has declared victory in the race for New York's 44th Senate district.
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder
Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
NBC New York
Who Controls the House? Battle for Balance of Power May Go Through NY, NJ Suburbs
The national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be partly decided Tuesday on a battleground that seemed unlikely a year ago: New York City's suburbs. One of the nation's bluest states, New York has become an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
NBC New York
Did Eric Adams Inadvertently Help NY Republicans Get Elected to House? Critics Say So
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
aarp.org
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
