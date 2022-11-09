ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

aroundambler.com

Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat

The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

Election results: Carbon votes yes on land referendum

With all precincts reporting, Carbon County favored Douglas Mastriano in the race for governor with 13,772 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 7,200 votes. Mastriano has an early lead in Monroe and Schuylkill counties. Statewide, Shapiro is leading. Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman in the race for U.S. Senator, with...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announces resignation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Wednesday night’s Luzerne County Council meeting, the county manager announced his resignation. Eyewitness News crews at the meeting say Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announced his plans to resign from the position just five months after he took the job. Robertson said in a brief interview on Wednesday before […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade

Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County manager resigns, residents voice election concerns

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Voter frustration was on display following Luzerne County’s Election Day ballot paper shortage at the polls. Dozens of county residents who showed up to call for accountability and change were on hand to hear a bombshell announcement. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson announced his resignation just five months after he was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton man going from the Electric City to Capitol City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is pivoting from City Council Chambers to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Scranton City Council President Kyle Donahue is stepping down from his role after winning the race in the 113th State House District. It was academic that Kyle Donahue would have to step down as Scranton […]
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

County-by-county breakdown of races

Democrats Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman and Susan Wild, who won their respective races on Tuesday, rode advantages in Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton, in part, on their way to victories over their Republican opponents. In Carbon and Schuylkill counties, voters favored Republicans Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Lisa Scheller, who all...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

