North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Harris Teeter 4-day sale and new e-Vic deals
Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Nov. 11 and a 4-Day Sale through Nov. 13 including canned beans, vegetable oil, chicken broth and more!. These deals are based on the prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
WRAL
Restaurants and grocery stores offering Thanksgiving meals
If you'd like to skip the Thanksgiving cooking this year by dining out at a restaurant or picking up a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner, we have a list of options for you. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Thanksgiving. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations.
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, laundry detergent, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Nov. 9 including turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, Cool Whip, Green Giant frozen vegetables, laundry detergent, a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
Where to get free meals, deals on Veterans Day
What restaurants are offering free meals and food on Veterans Day 2022? Where can you get free meals on Veterans Day 2022? Applebee’s, Wendy’s and Denny’s are offering free meals for Veterans Day 2022.
WRAL
ALDI deals Nov. 9-15: Red grapes, blackberries, asparagus, turkey, Italian sausage, rolls, stuffing mix
ALDI has new grocery sales starting Nov. 9 including red grapes, blackberries, asparagus, turkey, Italian sausage, butter, rolls, stuffing mix and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh, NC area. Check your local ad to verify prices because they can differ from store to store. This list is not a guarantee of price.
Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh
Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
WRAL
Pullen Park's Holiday Express tickets are officially sold out
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pullen Park's popular Holiday Express remains a hot ticket for families. Tickets for the event, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, sold out within 90 minutes on Thursday morning. The popular, family-friendly event, didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. Then, in 2021, there...
Raleigh News & Observer
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Johnston County the week of Oct. 30
A house in Clayton that sold for $500,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the last week. In total, 42 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $299,238. The average price per square foot ended up at $176.
WRAL
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers fight unusually high power bills
From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130 total back from Duke Energy after they were incorrectly billed this year. From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130...
Raleigh woman wins her second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman is extra lucky after winning her second jackpot.
cbs17
Wienermobile in the Triangle: Where you can see the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Triangle this week. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels travels to a new city every week, and they’re planning events in the area Thursday through Sunday. Where you can spot the Wienermobile:
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
Rising costs hitting older North Carolinians exceptionally hard
While the percentage of older Americans in poverty has increased, so too has the number who have headed back to work.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
Who is responsible for removing campaign signs in NC? Not the candidates.
After elections, candidates get time to take their signs if they want them back. After that, anyone can take them. After that, taxpayers foot the bill.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Zebulon: $915,000 for a single-family house
A house built in 1987 located in the 3900 block of Zebulon Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 3,702-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 20, 2022 for $915,000, or $247 per square foot. The property sits on a 9.4-acre lot. This article was generated by the NandoBot, software that...
WRAL
Over 20 students on board bus trapped by power lines in Harnett County
A school bus was surrounded by live power lines, with a large tree blocking the roadway ahead and burning fire along the roadside in Harnett County around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The school bus, which is numbered 226, was from Harnett Central High School, according to the school system's PIO....
NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester
RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
rrspin.com
Wray retains NC House 27 seat by 61 percent margin
Incumbent North Carolina House 27 Representative Michael Wray was returned to office for a tenth term Tuesday, beating his Republican challenger and former Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp. Wray won by an 18,036 to 11,323 margin, collecting 61.43 percent of the votes. In Halifax County Wray collected 61.80 percent of...
