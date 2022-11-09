ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Harris Teeter 4-day sale and new e-Vic deals

Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Nov. 11 and a 4-Day Sale through Nov. 13 including canned beans, vegetable oil, chicken broth and more!. These deals are based on the prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Restaurants and grocery stores offering Thanksgiving meals

If you'd like to skip the Thanksgiving cooking this year by dining out at a restaurant or picking up a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner, we have a list of options for you. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Thanksgiving. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

ALDI deals Nov. 9-15: Red grapes, blackberries, asparagus, turkey, Italian sausage, rolls, stuffing mix

ALDI has new grocery sales starting Nov. 9 including red grapes, blackberries, asparagus, turkey, Italian sausage, butter, rolls, stuffing mix and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh, NC area. Check your local ad to verify prices because they can differ from store to store. This list is not a guarantee of price.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh

Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Pullen Park's Holiday Express tickets are officially sold out

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pullen Park's popular Holiday Express remains a hot ticket for families. Tickets for the event, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, sold out within 90 minutes on Thursday morning. The popular, family-friendly event, didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. Then, in 2021, there...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Zebulon: $915,000 for a single-family house

A house built in 1987 located in the 3900 block of Zebulon Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 3,702-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 20, 2022 for $915,000, or $247 per square foot. The property sits on a 9.4-acre lot. This article was generated by the NandoBot, software that...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

Wray retains NC House 27 seat by 61 percent margin

Incumbent North Carolina House 27 Representative Michael Wray was returned to office for a tenth term Tuesday, beating his Republican challenger and former Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp. Wray won by an 18,036 to 11,323 margin, collecting 61.43 percent of the votes. In Halifax County Wray collected 61.80 percent of...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

