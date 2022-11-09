ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake taunts Maricopa County election officials after stoking fears on mail-in ballots

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake stoked fears of mail-in ballots. Now she's taunting officials for not counting them fast enough after a record number of people held onto their mail-in ballots until Election Day. Lake accused election workers of deliberately slowing counts and holding back results, commenting in social media posts and in interviews on conservative news sites.  ...
The Associated Press

Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Ukrainian police officers and broadcasts are returning to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops after more than eight months of occupation. The chief of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said in a Facebook post on Saturday...

