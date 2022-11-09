ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama Democrats look to rebuild after midterm losses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday’s election shows Republicans continuing to dominate in Alabama, with Democrats seeing little excitement from the majority of state voters. Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley says candidates need three things to succeed: a message, money and a machine backing them. He hopes to build that for the party going forward. But looking […]
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Republicans name new leadership following elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House Republican Caucus met in Montgomery Thursday to nominate new leadership following Tuesday’s general election. Among those moving up is current House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who will become Alabama Speaker of the House. Ledbetter, who also serves as the vice chair...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor

Video captures the moment a white city councilman hit an Alabama city’s Black mayor following a heated meeting, leading to the councilman’s arrest. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details including how this is not the first time the pair have faced legal trouble. Nov. 11, 2022.
GADSDEN, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?

Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy