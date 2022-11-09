Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Democrats look to rebuild after midterm losses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday’s election shows Republicans continuing to dominate in Alabama, with Democrats seeing little excitement from the majority of state voters. Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley says candidates need three things to succeed: a message, money and a machine backing them. He hopes to build that for the party going forward. But looking […]
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
WSFA
Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
WSFA
Alabama Republicans name new leadership following elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House Republican Caucus met in Montgomery Thursday to nominate new leadership following Tuesday’s general election. Among those moving up is current House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who will become Alabama Speaker of the House. Ledbetter, who also serves as the vice chair...
alabamanews.net
Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats
Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
Phillip Ensler elected: First Jewish Alabama state representative in nearly 50 years
Phillip Ensler, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama and a former aide to Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, won election to the Alabama State House of Representatives on Tuesday, becoming the first Jewish candidate to win a seat in Montgomery in nearly 50 years. Ensler’s victory was a...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
WSFA
Alabama Democrats hope to rebuild party to better support candidates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The midterm election is now behind us, and it was a tough night for Alabama Democrats. The party was absent from many of the statewide races and some Democratic candidates say they had no support from the Alabama Democratic Party. The party just elected a new...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
Alabama election results 2022: Who won? Who lost? What Constitutional Amendments passed?
Kay Ivey, R – 67%. Republican Katie Britt also coasted to a win in her bid to replace her old boss Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate. Britt received 67% of the vote to Democrat Will Boyd’s 31% and John Sophocleus at 2%. U.S. House races. Incumbents easily...
Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor
Video captures the moment a white city councilman hit an Alabama city’s Black mayor following a heated meeting, leading to the councilman’s arrest. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details including how this is not the first time the pair have faced legal trouble. Nov. 11, 2022.
alreporter.com
Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law
The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
alreporter.com
Republican newcomer Rehm unseats Grimsley, flips House District 85
Rick Rehm will represent House District 85 after defeating incumbent Dexter Grimsley. Democrat Dexter Grimsley spent three terms in the Alabama House, representing Henry County and a portion of Houston County. But his time in the seat has come to an end as political newcomer Rick Rehm came out on...
What will the Alabama legislature look like in 2023? Who’s my legislator?
Alabama voters made only two changes party-wise to the state’s 105 House of Representatives and no party changes in the 35-member Senate. The balance of power remains the same: Republicans have the supermajority in both chambers. Many officials on Tuesday’s ballots ran unopposed, and the Democratic Party did not...
wbrc.com
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
wtvy.com
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
WHNT-TV
Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
Comments / 0