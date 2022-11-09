ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dave Grohl Had The Best Reaction To James Gang Reuniting For Taylor Hawkins

By Katrina Nattress
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOR4s_0j3qK4it00
Photo: Getty Images

James Gang played together for the first time in over a decade to honor the life of Taylor Hawkins at both the Los Angeles and London tribute shows, and during a recent interview with Consequence , Joe Walsh recalled his conversation with Dave Grohl that led up to the special reunion.

“Taylor Hawkins, his favorite band in the whole world was the James Gang. He told me that many times,” he said. “And when Dave Grohl decided to do some concerts in memory of Taylor, I thought about it and said, ‘What if I get the James Gang together to be part of this?’ And he thought that was the best idea he’d heard in a long time.”

As for the experience itself, it's one Walsh won't ever forget. “It was a beautiful thing. The greenroom backstage was just full of everybody,” he gushed. “A lot of us had known each other for years and years and years, and the whole community got together in remembrance of Taylor.”

“In the old days when you played outside and you had three or four headliners, backstage used to be like that. You would have everybody hanging out backstage and trading stories and making plans,” he added. “And those days are gone now. But [the tribute show] reminded me of that. Taylor’s backstage scene was a great collection of artists getting together, and a lot of us met each other for the first time. And there’s a hole in my heart and Taylor’s missing but I’m grateful for the time he was in my life.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Sammy Hagar says he and Alex Van Halen “don’t talk” anymore

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has discussed the rumoured Van Halen tribute concert, expressing his interest but claiming drummer Alex Van Halen will not return his messages. Back in April, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted leaked news of the planned tribute concert to the public, saying he had been...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Dave Grohl join Lionel Richie and assume solo duties for a blinding performance of Easy at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Foo Fighter delivered the track's solo from the 'board of his Gibson Trini Lopez model, and was later egged on by Richie for more action during the finale. On Saturday (November 5), the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, playing host to an evening of long-awaited reunions, surprising team-ups and all-round stellar six-string action.
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rolling out

‘Saturday Night Live’ cast boycotting Dave Chappelle hosting gig

“Saturday Night Live” writers are reportedly boycotting the upcoming appearance of superstar comedian Dave Chappelle due to his alleged anti-LBGTQ comments. “SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly wrote the following note on Instagram Stories after Chappelle’s appearance was announced: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” Yim said according to the New York Daily News.
Allure

Jennifer Garner's New Bronde Bob Has Me Booking a Fall Haircut

Jennifer Garner made a subtle but impactful change to her look for the fall and now I'm thinking about booking an appointment to copy her cut ASAP. The actor debuted a fresh, new bob cut and shiny bronde hair color at November 10's The Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles where she hit the red carpet for the charity event in a creamy white shorts suit that made the color and cut pop.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Has Stage 4 Cancer, Unable To Join Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Founding Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has stage 4 prostate cancer, it was revealed during the group’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday night. Stage 4 means the cancer has spread to other organs or parts of the body. It is considered the most serious stage of the disease. Taylor was diagnosed four years ago. Taylor, age 61, was too ill to attend Duran Duran’s induction ceremony on Saturday night. But he provided a letter that was read by frontman Simon Le Bon. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we...
Deadline

Why Alanis Morissette Dropped Out Of Last Weekend’s Rock And Hall Of Fame Ceremony: “Hollywood Has Been Notorious For Its Disrespect Of The Feminine”

Alanis Morissette was scheduled to perform a duet with Olivia Rodrigo at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend. The duo reportedly rehearsed on Friday, but Morissette opted out of the Saturday night performance. They were supposed to do 2022 inductee Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” together. Morissette indicated via a lengthy statement on her Instagram page Monday that it had nothing to do with Rodrigo or Simon or any of the other female inductees. She went on to list a number of problematic behaviors in an “industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment” including “condescension and...
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
775
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy