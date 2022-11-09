ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
KULR8
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Gov. Gianforte announces tax plan for next legislative session

BILLINGS, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday introducing his plan for tax relief. He said he plans on trying to give working Montanans $1 billion in tax relief, which would make this the largest tax cut in Montana history. The plan involves half of the...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana Republicans dominate as Zinke, Rosendale prevail

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republicans tightened their control in Montana, picking up a newly created U.S. House seat in the midterm election as former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke narrowly captured the state’s western district and incumbent Matt Rosendale rolled over his opponents in the east. Voters delivered...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Early results in for ballot initiatives

MONTANA - Early results for the two ballot initiatives are up on the Montana Secretary of State's website. Votes are still being counted, so these results aren't final. At the time of this article, 82% of voters said 'yes' to Constitutional Amendment Number 48 concerning electronic data and communications privacy. Eighteen percent of the voters said 'no.'
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Epidemic of suicide taking lives of local veterans

BILLINGS, Mont. - While Veterans Day celebrates our community's service members, we also want to take a moment to acknowledge an epidemic that's taking their lives at alarming rate: suicide. With the family's permission, we're sharing the story of a local veteran who passed away this week. The Crow community...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Soldiers return to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

St. Vincent Healthcare offering new heart procedure

BILLINGS, Mont. - A patient at St. Vincent Healthcare has received a new heart procedure that's currently not available anywhere else in Montana. Abigail Goesahead went through what is known as a Ross procedure, where a medical patient replaces the function of one heart valve with another, and receives an implanted donor valve.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy