Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states

KULR8
Gov. Gianforte announces tax plan for next legislative session
BILLINGS, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday introducing his plan for tax relief. He said he plans on trying to give working Montanans $1 billion in tax relief, which would make this the largest tax cut in Montana history. The plan involves half of the...
KULR8
Montana Republicans dominate as Zinke, Rosendale prevail
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republicans tightened their control in Montana, picking up a newly created U.S. House seat in the midterm election as former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke narrowly captured the state’s western district and incumbent Matt Rosendale rolled over his opponents in the east. Voters delivered...
KULR8
Who won, who lost, the big state House and Senate races we've been watching
HELEN, MONTANA- We are tracking several house races and senate races that have big names running in them across the state. The makeup of the legislature has a direct impact on every single county across the state. Of the several big ones will start with House District 96. Democrat Jonathan...
KULR8
Early results in for ballot initiatives
MONTANA - Early results for the two ballot initiatives are up on the Montana Secretary of State's website. Votes are still being counted, so these results aren't final. At the time of this article, 82% of voters said 'yes' to Constitutional Amendment Number 48 concerning electronic data and communications privacy. Eighteen percent of the voters said 'no.'
KULR8
Epidemic of suicide taking lives of local veterans
BILLINGS, Mont. - While Veterans Day celebrates our community's service members, we also want to take a moment to acknowledge an epidemic that's taking their lives at alarming rate: suicide. With the family's permission, we're sharing the story of a local veteran who passed away this week. The Crow community...
KULR8
Soldiers return to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
KULR8
St. Vincent Healthcare offering new heart procedure
BILLINGS, Mont. - A patient at St. Vincent Healthcare has received a new heart procedure that's currently not available anywhere else in Montana. Abigail Goesahead went through what is known as a Ross procedure, where a medical patient replaces the function of one heart valve with another, and receives an implanted donor valve.
KULR8
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
KULR8
'I'd do it over again:' Montana veteran shares his experiences serving in Vietnam
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Montana veteran shared his experiences serving in Vietnam. Jerry Hudson enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school. His dad served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, so the Air Force seemed right. He was deployed to Vietnam for 13 months, August 1969 through September 1970.
