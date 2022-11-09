ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake taunts Maricopa County election officials after stoking fears on mail-in ballots

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake stoked fears of mail-in ballots. Now she's taunting officials for not counting them fast enough after a record number of people held onto their mail-in ballots until Election Day. Lake accused election workers of deliberately slowing counts and holding back results, commenting in social media posts and in interviews on conservative news sites.  ...

