UPDATED Election recap with County Democrats Nov. 17
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that they will host political journalist Steve Mistler in person for post-election analysis during their final monthly meeting of 2022. At the writing of this announcement, the outcome of the Nov. 8 election had yet to be determined. “We are thankful and...
Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
'I want to thank our voters:' Portland mayor says referendum results send clear message
PORTLAND (WGME) – Voters got their say on 13 questions in Portland Tuesday, and city leaders say the results give a clear direction moving forward. Five of Portland’s 13 ballot questions were brought on by the Democratic Socialists of America. Only one of them passed Tuesday’s election: stricter...
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
Local election results
3,169 New Gloucester voters have weighed in on the Charter, and races for Governor, State Senate and House, and US Congressional District 1. Here are the numbers. We’ll post final results for State House and Senate districts tomorrow.
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
Fight over public's use of discontinued road in Whitefield leads to legal questions
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A small-town battle over land access is boiling over as private land owners seek to protect their property in the wake of complaints over vandalism. At the center of the dispute is a discontinued road in the town of Whitefield, which has now prompted legal questions as well as criminal charges.
USDA funding for Kennebec, Lincoln counties: How should money be spent?
The Kennebec and Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office in Augusta, will host a public meeting of the Kennebec-Lincoln Local Working Groups (LWG). Taking into account local resource concerns, these Local Working Groups make recommendations to NRCS on...
Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race
Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand
Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
Nov. 11 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Scott A. Human
Scott Anthony Human, 50, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on Nov. 4, 1971, a son of Gerald and Catherine (Sigman) Human. Scott graduated from Lincoln Academy and the University of Maine, Orono in computer science. He...
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
Boothbay Harbor selectmen’s meeting
The Boothbay Harbor Board of Selectmen will meet Monday, Nov. 14. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen’s Workshop with presentation from Mathew Eddy, Executive Director, for Midcoast Council of Governments (MCOG) 7 p.m. Regularly Scheduled Selectmen’s Meeting. Call to order:. Pledge of Allegiance. Introduction of Town Manager & Board...
Toxic ash pile at Deer Isle waste transfer station could cost town big bucks
DEER ISLE, Maine — Deer Isle's waste transfer station is facing a toxic problem that could cost anywhere from a couple hundred thousand dollars to as high as $1 million. There is a pile of lead-contaminated ash that's been building up for over 30 years, according to Deer Isle town manager Jim Fisher.
