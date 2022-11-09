ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, ME

boothbayregister.com

UPDATED Election recap with County Democrats Nov. 17

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that they will host political journalist Steve Mistler in person for post-election analysis during their final monthly meeting of 2022. At the writing of this announcement, the outcome of the Nov. 8 election had yet to be determined. “We are thankful and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
MAINE STATE
ngxchange.org

Local election results

3,169 New Gloucester voters have weighed in on the Charter, and races for Governor, State Senate and House, and US Congressional District 1. Here are the numbers. We’ll post final results for State House and Senate districts tomorrow.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
boothbayregister.com

USDA funding for Kennebec, Lincoln counties: How should money be spent?

The Kennebec and Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office in Augusta, will host a public meeting of the Kennebec-Lincoln Local Working Groups (LWG). Taking into account local resource concerns, these Local Working Groups make recommendations to NRCS on...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race

Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand

Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Nov. 11 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Scott A. Human

Scott Anthony Human, 50, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on Nov. 4, 1971, a son of Gerald and Catherine (Sigman) Human. Scott graduated from Lincoln Academy and the University of Maine, Orono in computer science. He...
WOOLWICH, ME
Down East

Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable

Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
CAMDEN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor selectmen’s meeting

The Boothbay Harbor Board of Selectmen will meet Monday, Nov. 14. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen’s Workshop with presentation from Mathew Eddy, Executive Director, for Midcoast Council of Governments (MCOG) 7 p.m. Regularly Scheduled Selectmen’s Meeting. Call to order:. Pledge of Allegiance. Introduction of Town Manager & Board...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

