12 dead after gunmen open fire on customers and staff at bar in central Mexico
Twelve people were killed in a shooting at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, local authorities said, with growing cartel violence making the region one of the country's most dangerous. Police believe Saturday's attack in Guanajuato state took place when an armed group entered the bar in the city of Irapuato at around 8 pm and opened fire on customers and staff.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail
Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
BBC
Mexico violence: At least nine dead in attack on bar
Gunmen have burst into a bar in Central Mexico and killed at least nine people, local media report. The attack happened on Wednesday night in the Lexuz bar in Apaseo del Alto in Guanajuato state. Neighbours said at least seven gunmen had stormed into the venue at 21:20 local time...
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized" after the stabbing and taken to hospital, Belgian police said, quoted by Le Soir newspaper.
Belgium stabbing suspect was on list of potential extremists
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities said Friday that the lone assailant who killed one police officer and wounded another in a stabbing attack had been on a counterterrorism list of potential extremists. The Belgian suspect, who had served six years in prison for common-law crimes, had gone to a police station early Thursday to express hatred for them, but couldn’t be arrested before he launched his stabbing attack on two police officers that evening. “The man was on the list of OCAD,” said federal prosecution magistrate Eric Van Der Sypt, referring to the organization that assesses the terrorism threats in Belgium. Van der Sypt said the suspect shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great,” during the stabbing attack, which occurred around the usually busy Brussels Nord station just after evening rush hour.
Warehouse District shooting leaves woman hospitalized
According to a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard.
Haitian police briefly lose control of armored car
Just weeks after the United States and Canada sent a fleet of armored vehicles to Haiti to keep gangs at bay, Haitian police briefly lost control of one of the cars, officials confirmed Friday.The incident speaks to the difficult path ahead for the Caribbean country paralyzed by gang warfare and struggling with its worst crisis in years.The armored car was driving on the outskirts of the capital when it got caught in a sand trap and was assaulted by minors wielding Molotov cocktails, said Renata Segura, deputy director of Latin America and Caribbean for International Crisis Group — a...
