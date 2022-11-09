ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenedy, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Lions roll to the area round, defeating Hallettsville 33-7

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - High School Football playoffs kicking off tonight. Franklin’s ‘defend the 164′ starting off in Waller against Hallettsville. After a scoreless first quarter the Lions pick up the second with a 21 yard touchdown from Bryson Washington. Franklin misses the extra point and takes a 6-0 lead.
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Falls City 40, Bremond 36

GIDDINGS — Braylon Johnson hit Jacob Swierc with a touchdown pass and Trey Semlinger ran for the two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter to lift Falls City over Bremond in the Class 2A Division II playoffs. Falls City took a 14-8 lead when Johnson threw to Lukas Wiatrek...
FALLS CITY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
VICTORIA, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Chief Arredondo: ‘Diego was very well thought of by all members of the Victoria Police Department’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced the passing of previous Victoria Police Explorer Diego Martinez, 18. Martinez passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. Diego was a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 in 2019-2020. According to VPD, he excelled as a leader and represented the department in the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show. The...
VICTORIA, TX
kwhi.com

ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
BRENHAM, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of

What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy