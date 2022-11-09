Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Lions roll to the area round, defeating Hallettsville 33-7
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - High School Football playoffs kicking off tonight. Franklin’s ‘defend the 164′ starting off in Waller against Hallettsville. After a scoreless first quarter the Lions pick up the second with a 21 yard touchdown from Bryson Washington. Franklin misses the extra point and takes a 6-0 lead.
WacoTrib.com
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
GIDDINGS — Braylon Johnson hit Jacob Swierc with a touchdown pass and Trey Semlinger ran for the two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter to lift Falls City over Bremond in the Class 2A Division II playoffs. Falls City took a 14-8 lead when Johnson threw to Lukas Wiatrek...
San Antonio hosts visiting teams for Texas high school football playoffs
Texas high school volleyball teams are also in town for regional semifinals.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
Chief Arredondo: ‘Diego was very well thought of by all members of the Victoria Police Department’
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced the passing of previous Victoria Police Explorer Diego Martinez, 18. Martinez passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. Diego was a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 in 2019-2020. According to VPD, he excelled as a leader and represented the department in the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show. The...
NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for San Antonio until Friday evening
We have to 'weather' the storm before the cooler temperatures.
kwhi.com
ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING
A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of
What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
KSAT 12
Police no longer looking for U-Haul truck in abduction case involving 13-year-old San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are no longer searching for a U-Haul truck in connection with an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old man wanted in her abduction. The alert was issued Sunday night for Joanna Luna, who was last seen...
Comments / 0