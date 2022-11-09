Read full article on original website
Texas high school football playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10
Westlake made it 51 consecutive wins with a 58-10 win over Cedar Ridge at Chaparral Stadium and Wimberley rolled up 81 points and shut out SA Young Men's Leadership Academy 81-0.
kwhi.com
THREE BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES HAVE SIGNING DAY
It was Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon for three Brenham High School athletes as they made their collegiate plans known. Brooke Bentke from the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos. Bentke is a senior and a four year starter for the Cubettes. This past Tuesday, she broke the school record for career kills as Brenham beat Georgetown in the Region Quarterfinals. The Cubettes face Manvel in the Region Semifinals on Friday at 7pm at the Merrell Center in Katy.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
Austin ISD interim superintendent named lone finalist for Houston-area district
The Alief Independent School District Board of Trustees said Wednesday it named interim Austin ISD Superintendent Anthony Mays as its lone finalist to serve as the district's next superintendent.
kwhi.com
ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING
A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
TxDOT brings 3 snowplows to Central Texas in preparation for winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) discussed winter weather preparations for the Austin area ahead of the cold season moving in on Nov. 10. Among those preparations was the addition of three snowplows that can be used in the area when severe winter weather moves through.
27 cars involved in 2 days of crashes on same stretch of I-35 in Round Rock
Both crashes sent one person each to local hospitals with minor injuries, said Round Rock Police.
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
Early voting results show 'Mama Bear' candidates lead in Conroe ISD board of trustees elections
Conroe ISD held an election for positions 1, 2 and 3 on its board of trustees on Nov. 8. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Early voting results in Montgomery County show the slate of three candidates who ran as "Mama Bear" candidates taking the lead in races for the Conroe ISD board of trustees.
9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.
TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
Katy gas station clerk taken by life flight after being stabbed by customer, officials say
They say the clerk may have been trying to call 911 before the fight started but then the suspect came behind the counter and stabbed him.
