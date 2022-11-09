Read full article on original website
schulenburgsticker.com
Schulenburg High class of 1957 holds get-together
The Schulenburg High class of 1957 met to celebrate 65 years since their graduation. The event was held at Holman Valley Steakhouse on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29. Greetings and hugs were exchanged starting at 1 p.m. A brief business meeting was conducted by Willy Schmidt, class president, prior to the meal. During the meeting, news from and about those who were unable to attend was shared,…
KBTX.com
Lions roll to the area round, defeating Hallettsville 33-7
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - High School Football playoffs kicking off tonight. Franklin’s ‘defend the 164′ starting off in Waller against Hallettsville. After a scoreless first quarter the Lions pick up the second with a 21 yard touchdown from Bryson Washington. Franklin misses the extra point and takes a 6-0 lead.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD BOND ELECTION RESULTS
For - 5,170. THE ISSUANCE OF $25,000,000 OF BONDS BY THE BRENHAM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR SCHOOL FACILITIES (INCLUDING EXPANSION AND RENOVATIONS TO THE HIGH SCHOOL INCLUDING CTE FACILITIES) AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.”. For - 5,183. Against - 6,798.
Eater
One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart
Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14. The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
mocomotive.com
Meanwhile, in Texas: Raccoons Caused Two Power Outages in Seguin
Raccoons infiltrated a Seguin electrical substation, knocking out transformers and causing two major power outages in three days. After a couple in Travis County left a package of dirty diapers outside their home, punking a group of “porch pirates” who had been stealing deliveries in the neighborhood, the thieves returned and spread cow manure around the front porch.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
kwhi.com
ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING
A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
