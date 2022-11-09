Read full article on original website
Deceased Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud
Voters in Pennsylvania did reelect the late state Rep. Tony DeLuca in Tuesday’s midterm elections even though the 85-year-old Democrat died of cancer Oct. 9. But accusations that it suggested shoddy elections or cheating misrepresent the situation. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
Haener, Moreno-Cropper lift Fresno State over UNLV 37-30
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to Jalen Moreno-Cropper — and Fresno State held off UNLV 37-30. The Bulldogs grabbed a 17-16 lead on their first drive of the third quarter when freshman Dylan Lynch capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal. Haener added a 2-yard touchdown toss to Zane Pope before Gutierrez booted his fourth field goal to leave UNLV trailing 24-19 heading to the final period. Lynch kicked a 23-yard field goal to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to eight with 10:57 remaining, but Aidan Robbins answered with a 66-yard touchdown run and UNLV added the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 27. Fresno State needed just three plays to regain the lead for good.
