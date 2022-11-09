ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

Lake County voters pass school safety tax measure

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County residents voted to keep a school safety tax in place, according to the Associated Press. The 75% millage tax has been levied in Lake County since 2019, following the fatal Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Candidate. Votes. %
villages-news.com

Village official comments on failure of independent fire district referendum

The district manager of The Villages government offered a brief reflection on the day after the failure of a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. “Unfortunately, last night the voters spoke,” District Manager Kenny Blocker said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. “We feel like we did everything we could to provide the information fairly and accurately.”
WCJB

Marion County public schools are reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

School board approves additional funds for STEM teaching tools

Marion County fifth-grade teachers and their students will soon be getting more customized tools and curriculum to encourage hands-on learning in the important science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subject areas. The Marion County School Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to amend an agreement with Accelerate Learning Inc. to would...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

DeSantis’ pick wins election to Lake County School District 2 seat

In a closely watched election for the Lake County School Board District 2 seat the governor’s pick, Tyler Brandeburg defeated Jim Miller with 75,478 votes to Miller’s 55,472 votes. The percentage was 57.64 percent for Brandeburg and 42.36 percent for Miller. Brandeburg won despite Miller raising $51,300 to...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district

Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter Commission outlines goals in 5-year strategic plan

Sumter County’s government established clearly defined goals for the next five years. Commissioners on Tuesday night unanimously adopted a strategic plan for fiscal years 2023-27. They identified seven primary areas of focus — improving patient outcomes, economic development, transportation, affordable housing, non-road capital improvements, property rights and intergovernmental coordination....
Ocala Gazette

City Council says no to golf carts downtown

On Nov. 1, the Ocala City Council issued a proclamation for Mobility Week to be celebrated each year in October but failed to adopt Resolution 2023-7, revising the official golf cart map to include the most trafficked portions of downtown Ocala. The effort to allow golf carts to drive to...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

HUD-owned homes are not ‘HUD housing’

In response to, “There should be no HUD housing in The Villages.” Please be aware that a HUD-owned home is not what you refer to as “HUD housing.” A home becomes owned by HUD when a HUD backed loan, such as a first time homebuyer’s loan or a reverse mortgage, is defaulted upon and foreclosed. These homes will eventually be sold via auction to investors or individual homeowners.
THE VILLAGES, FL
wuft.org

See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections

Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County again selects an all-Democratic BOCC

Voters chose to return Democratic incumbents to the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), giving Ken Cornell and Marihelen Wheeler additional terms and returning Mary Alford to fill out the term she left in May. However, Tuesday’s election marked the final at-large voting for BOCC seats. While voters across...
wuft.org

See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections

Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wintergardenvox.com

Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit

Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
LEON COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Ingoglia on track to defeat Moore for Florida Senate seat

Republican Blaise Ingoglia had a huge majority of the electorate Tuesday night and appeared to be cruising to victory to the Florida Senate District 11 and will represent Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and part of Pasco counties. Ingoglia’s opponent, Green Party candidate Brian Moore, was far behind in the counties reporting...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

See who won Dixie, Gilchrist and Lafayette counties’ 2022 midterm elections

Daniel Wood III won the Dixie County Commissioner District 2 seat with 65% of the votes. The current District 2 commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. Daniel Wood III fundraised the most of the three candidates vying for the seat: He garnered more than $7,600 in monetary contributions, according to the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections website.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
