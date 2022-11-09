Read full article on original website
click orlando
Lake County voters pass school safety tax measure
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County residents voted to keep a school safety tax in place, according to the Associated Press. The 75% millage tax has been levied in Lake County since 2019, following the fatal Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Candidate. Votes. %
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
villages-news.com
Village official comments on failure of independent fire district referendum
The district manager of The Villages government offered a brief reflection on the day after the failure of a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. “Unfortunately, last night the voters spoke,” District Manager Kenny Blocker said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. “We feel like we did everything we could to provide the information fairly and accurately.”
WCJB
Marion County public schools are reopening
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
School board approves additional funds for STEM teaching tools
Marion County fifth-grade teachers and their students will soon be getting more customized tools and curriculum to encourage hands-on learning in the important science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subject areas. The Marion County School Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to amend an agreement with Accelerate Learning Inc. to would...
leesburg-news.com
DeSantis’ pick wins election to Lake County School District 2 seat
In a closely watched election for the Lake County School Board District 2 seat the governor’s pick, Tyler Brandeburg defeated Jim Miller with 75,478 votes to Miller’s 55,472 votes. The percentage was 57.64 percent for Brandeburg and 42.36 percent for Miller. Brandeburg won despite Miller raising $51,300 to...
villages-news.com
Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district
Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter Commission outlines goals in 5-year strategic plan
Sumter County’s government established clearly defined goals for the next five years. Commissioners on Tuesday night unanimously adopted a strategic plan for fiscal years 2023-27. They identified seven primary areas of focus — improving patient outcomes, economic development, transportation, affordable housing, non-road capital improvements, property rights and intergovernmental coordination....
City Council says no to golf carts downtown
On Nov. 1, the Ocala City Council issued a proclamation for Mobility Week to be celebrated each year in October but failed to adopt Resolution 2023-7, revising the official golf cart map to include the most trafficked portions of downtown Ocala. The effort to allow golf carts to drive to...
villages-news.com
HUD-owned homes are not ‘HUD housing’
In response to, “There should be no HUD housing in The Villages.” Please be aware that a HUD-owned home is not what you refer to as “HUD housing.” A home becomes owned by HUD when a HUD backed loan, such as a first time homebuyer’s loan or a reverse mortgage, is defaulted upon and foreclosed. These homes will eventually be sold via auction to investors or individual homeowners.
Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation
Shortly after the court entered its Final Judgment against the City of Ocala requiring the city to refund $80 million dollars in fire user fees the courts deemed an illegal tax, the Gazette started asking for the shade minutes from the city. After five months of asking, we’ve received the...
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
wuft.org
See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners declare state of emergency ahead of Nicole’s arrival
The Sumter County Commission issued a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued Executive Order 22-253, declaring a state of emergency in areas of the projected storm path, including Sumter County. Sumter County serves as lead for...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County again selects an all-Democratic BOCC
Voters chose to return Democratic incumbents to the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), giving Ken Cornell and Marihelen Wheeler additional terms and returning Mary Alford to fill out the term she left in May. However, Tuesday’s election marked the final at-large voting for BOCC seats. While voters across...
wuft.org
See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections
Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
wintergardenvox.com
Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit
Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
villages-news.com
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ingoglia on track to defeat Moore for Florida Senate seat
Republican Blaise Ingoglia had a huge majority of the electorate Tuesday night and appeared to be cruising to victory to the Florida Senate District 11 and will represent Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and part of Pasco counties. Ingoglia’s opponent, Green Party candidate Brian Moore, was far behind in the counties reporting...
wuft.org
See who won Dixie, Gilchrist and Lafayette counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Daniel Wood III won the Dixie County Commissioner District 2 seat with 65% of the votes. The current District 2 commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. Daniel Wood III fundraised the most of the three candidates vying for the seat: He garnered more than $7,600 in monetary contributions, according to the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections website.
Ocala Gazette
