Read full article on original website
Related
Marion County’s state and federal representatives decided
Marion County voters saw changes this election cycle to their districts on the state and federal levels because of redistricting. But one thing remained the same: Marion County will continue to be primarily represented by lawmakers who are members of the Republican Party. Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s...
leesburg-news.com
DeSantis’ pick wins election to Lake County School District 2 seat
In a closely watched election for the Lake County School Board District 2 seat the governor’s pick, Tyler Brandeburg defeated Jim Miller with 75,478 votes to Miller’s 55,472 votes. The percentage was 57.64 percent for Brandeburg and 42.36 percent for Miller. Brandeburg won despite Miller raising $51,300 to...
Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation
Shortly after the court entered its Final Judgment against the City of Ocala requiring the city to refund $80 million dollars in fire user fees the courts deemed an illegal tax, the Gazette started asking for the shade minutes from the city. After five months of asking, we’ve received the...
villages-news.com
Village official comments on failure of independent fire district referendum
The district manager of The Villages government offered a brief reflection on the day after the failure of a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. “Unfortunately, last night the voters spoke,” District Manager Kenny Blocker said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. “We feel like we did everything we could to provide the information fairly and accurately.”
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
Barnes wins county judicial seat
LeAnn Mackey-Barnes defeated Rene Thompson in their non-partisan runoff race Tuesday to claim the Marion County Court Seat 1. According to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, Mackey-Barnes received 70,701 votes, or 54.91% of the total. Thompson received 58,057 votes, or 45.09% of the total.
wuft.org
See who won Dixie, Gilchrist and Lafayette counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Daniel Wood III won the Dixie County Commissioner District 2 seat with 65% of the votes. The current District 2 commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. Daniel Wood III fundraised the most of the three candidates vying for the seat: He garnered more than $7,600 in monetary contributions, according to the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections website.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County again selects an all-Democratic BOCC
Voters chose to return Democratic incumbents to the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), giving Ken Cornell and Marihelen Wheeler additional terms and returning Mary Alford to fill out the term she left in May. However, Tuesday’s election marked the final at-large voting for BOCC seats. While voters across...
wuft.org
See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections
Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
Marion County again approves tax to support school budget
Marion County voters decided for the third time to approve a referendum adding one mill to their property tax rate to generate additional dollars for Marion County Public Schools’ budget through 2027. 94,214 or 64.95% voted in favor of the measure, and 50,843 against it. The one-mill property tax...
WCJB
Marion County public schools are reopening
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
City Council says no to golf carts downtown
On Nov. 1, the Ocala City Council issued a proclamation for Mobility Week to be celebrated each year in October but failed to adopt Resolution 2023-7, revising the official golf cart map to include the most trafficked portions of downtown Ocala. The effort to allow golf carts to drive to...
Independent Florida Alligator
Republican Keith Perry beats Rodney Long, taking the District 9 Florida Senate seat
Republican Keith Perry defeated Democrat Rodney Long winning the District 9 Florida Senate seat with 65.6% of the vote, as of 10 p.m. The newly elected state senator will represent Alachua, Marion and Levy counties. “My goal to myself was I will not be outworked by my opponent,” Perry said....
wuft.org
See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
villages-news.com
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners declare state of emergency ahead of Nicole’s arrival
The Sumter County Commission issued a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued Executive Order 22-253, declaring a state of emergency in areas of the projected storm path, including Sumter County. Sumter County serves as lead for...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter Commission outlines goals in 5-year strategic plan
Sumter County’s government established clearly defined goals for the next five years. Commissioners on Tuesday night unanimously adopted a strategic plan for fiscal years 2023-27. They identified seven primary areas of focus — improving patient outcomes, economic development, transportation, affordable housing, non-road capital improvements, property rights and intergovernmental coordination....
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0