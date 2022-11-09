Read full article on original website
Police Blotter for Thursday, November 10, 2022
On 11/10/22 at 1:11 a.m. in the 800 block of Tipso Lp SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Shaylee Rose Elder, 31, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle. On 11/10/22 at 6:56 p.m. in the 17500 block of State Route 507, Sheriff's deputies arrested Rachelle Marie Hudson, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Seattle police investigating after bus fatally runs over pedestrian
Seattle police are investigating after a bus driver unknowingly ran over a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the Queen Anne neighborhood. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Mercer Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a King County Metro bus having hit a pedestrian. As...
Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Thefts From Businesses; Catalytic Converter Taken; Recovered Vehicle
• Injuries were reported from a two-vehicle collision in the 200 block of West Main Street just after 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 9. • A three-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and southbound Interstate 5 just after 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Theft. • Just before...
Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property
Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
Suspect arrested for downtown Sumner fire that destroyed businesses
Police have arrested a woman they suspect started the three-alarm fire that destroyed multiple businesses on Sumner’s Main Street. The update came as a release on the city’s website two weeks after the initial blaze, which sent crews from dozens of fire agencies to downtown Sumner around 3 a.m. October 28.
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area
TACOMA, Wash. — Years ago, a tragedy struck. A man was murdered while on the job. Now, twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be some resolution of justice.
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
'Ghost bike' stolen from Parkland memorial for teen cyclist returned from scrap yard
PARKLAND, Wash. - A "ghost bike" that was at a memorial for a Parkland teen cyclist, who was struck and killed while crossing the street, has been stolen. In July, investigators say a driver went through the crosswalk at State Route 7 and 134th Street South and hit 13-year-old Michael Weilert on his bike. He died at the scene.
Seattle police release surveillance image of vehicle involved in fatal October hit-and-run
On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department announced that detectives obtained surveillance images of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in South Seattle on Oct. 24, and are seeking help in finding its driver. According to police, surveillance video showed the car was a “light-colored, possibly silver, gray, or...
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chronline on Sunday. An 80-year-old man from Centralia was driving a forklift and hit a stop sign as it approached the crossing, crossed the street, and continued down the embankment. According to the sheriff’s office, he lost control and began to...
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
Sirens: Hit-and-Run; Assault; Crashes; Dispute; Theft; Lewis County Jail Statistics
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. • A case of fourth-degree assault was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street just after 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Dispute. • A possible physical dispute...
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
VIDEO: Suspect robs Spanaway gas station at gunpoint, still on the loose
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County detectives need help identifying a suspect in a gas station armed robbery caught on camera. The suspect was captured on video robbing the Shell gas station in Spanaway on Pacific Ave S on Oct. 30. Surveillance video shared by Crime Stoppers shows the man enter the store just after 10:30 p.m., point a gun at the clerk and demand him to empty out the cash register.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of student at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — A student was shot and killed inside Ingraham High School in North Seattle and a suspect is in custody, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. Police are continuing to investigate as parents are being reunited with students. Police said they received reports of shots fired at the...
