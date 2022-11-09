ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Police Blotter for Thursday, November 10, 2022

On 11/10/22 at 1:11 a.m. in the 800 block of Tipso Lp SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Shaylee Rose Elder, 31, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle. On 11/10/22 at 6:56 p.m. in the 17500 block of State Route 507, Sheriff's deputies arrested Rachelle Marie Hudson, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chronicle

Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property

Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
KOMO News

Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Suspect robs Spanaway gas station at gunpoint, still on the loose

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County detectives need help identifying a suspect in a gas station armed robbery caught on camera. The suspect was captured on video robbing the Shell gas station in Spanaway on Pacific Ave S on Oct. 30. Surveillance video shared by Crime Stoppers shows the man enter the store just after 10:30 p.m., point a gun at the clerk and demand him to empty out the cash register.
SPANAWAY, WA

