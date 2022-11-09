ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

Number of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 drops below 1,000

Ohio reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,208,165, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 10. Ohio has an average of 174.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Extra Innings with Guardians’ chairman, CEO Dolan Jan. 11

The Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Extra Innings with Cleveland Guardians chairman and CEO Paul Dolan from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Pinstripes at 111 Park Ave., Suite 104 in Orange. Radio personality Larry Morrow will be the host. The event was postponed from last October.
ORANGE, OH

