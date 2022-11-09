Read full article on original website
Early voting to be added to Michigan Constitution
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Proposal 2, which amends the state constitution to expand voting access, passed with 60% of voters in favor. Once approved by the canvassers, the proposal would become part of the constitution after 10 days- meaning it would apply to all following elections. Local governments will have...
Democrats look to control Legislature after win in Mid-Michigan Senate race
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - While a red wave didn't materialize in the midterm elections across the country, a blue wave happened in Michigan. Not only did Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson win re-election, it appears the Democrats will be in total control of the Michigan Legislature for the first time in decades.
Reaction to passage of Proposal 3
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 2.5 million Michigan residents voted to have reproductive rights enshrined in the state constitution. But, the passage of Proposal 3 does not mean the end of the abortion debate. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, 2022 it pushed the abortion...
Momentum -- and planning -- for DeSantis 2024 bid takes off after resounding Florida win
Amid growing chatter about his political future and in the face of recent outbursts directed his way from an increasingly agitated Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rarely engaged in the speculation or mudslinging. He insisted a statement victory in his bid for a second term needed to precede any...
Michigan State Police welcome 59 new troopers after graduation Thursday
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are welcoming 59 new troopers to posts around the state after their academy graduation on Friday morning. The new troopers graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School and took their oath of office from Col. Joe Gasper, who is director of Michigan State Police. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
Pediatric RSV illness is putting a strain on local hospitals
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Families are concerned about their children as cases of RSV climb in Michigan. Many hospitals with in-patient pediatric treatment beds are reporting that they are at capacity. The University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor reported overnight that they are 100% full and most patients have RSV.
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
Iosco County man admits to placing bombs in $5 million extortion plot
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Iosco County man will spend over six years in prison after admitting to placing pipe bombs outside Northern Michigan cell phone stores as part of a $5 million extortion plot. Prosecutors say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore was sentenced to 75 months in...
Dawn of winter means its time to get snow removal equipment ready
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As warm fall temperatures give way to wintry weather in Mid-Michigan, it's time to get snow removal equipment ready. Timothy Wagner, who owns Timothy's Tractor Parts in Burton, gives insight on how to properly equip winter equipment. "The cold weather is starting to set in this weekend...
McDonald's brings back breakfast bagel lineup
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's across Mid-Michigan are bringing back their popular line of breakfast bagels. McDonald's says customers have been asking for the bagels since they last left the menu years ago. The bagels came back to locations in Mid-Michigan this week. The lineup includes:. The Steak, Egg & Cheese...
Body found after house fire in Genesee Township
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was found dead after firefighters put out a house fire in Genesee Township on Friday morning. The Genesee Township Fire Department responded to a residence on Drexel Avenue around 5:55 a.m. for reports of a fire. The first crews on the scene found the front of the home engulfed in flames.
