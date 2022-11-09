LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are welcoming 59 new troopers to posts around the state after their academy graduation on Friday morning. The new troopers graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School and took their oath of office from Col. Joe Gasper, who is director of Michigan State Police. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO