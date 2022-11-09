ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Wanted: Tommy Weddle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
kttn.com

Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
