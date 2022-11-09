ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 14 is the next VR destination

By Tyler Colp
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHK0h_0j3qEVix00

For all the Final Fantasy 14 players who hang out in its main cities for hours, an upcoming VR mod could help make that familiar MMO pastime a little more immersive.

A fan-made Final Fantasy 14 VR mod is coming out as an alpha release "soon," according to a tweet from modding community Flat2VR .

The VR mod supports full first- and third-person movement and motion controls. One of the mod's creators, Marulu, wrote in the Flat2VR Discord server that the first-person mode is largely experimental and that the third-person mode is how you'll probably want to actually play the game. A zoomed-in view wouldn't be ideal during battle as attacks and environmental hazards happen all around you.

In the video alongside the announcement, you can see how the mod translates the busy MMO UI into VR. It overlays your grid of abilities and minimap over the third-person view of your character. In the few shots of combat, you can see how tilting your head around essentially emulates turning the camera around with a mouse. The in-game camera still works though, you can swivel it around independently of your headset.

A shaky view shouldn't be a problem for regular MMO players who don't spend a lot of time staring at their hotbars. Most of their abilities are set to keybinds and memorized, but keyboard and mouse users might struggle. The initial release won't include full keyboard and mouse support because of a misalignment with the cursor and the VR UI. You can still turn it on but you won't be able to select objects or NPCs in the world without keybinds. Gamepad users will have the advantage here. FF14 has impressive gamepad support—which is why many people use it even on PC—that lets you map a ton of stuff to the buttons with the triggers acting as modifiers like pressing Shift.

The VR mod supports motion controls via Steam VR button remapping. You can move your character around with the left stick or, in first-person, point-and-click where you want to go. The alpha release will have a profile for the Valve Index controllers. For anything else, you'll need to do the button mapping on your own.

To use it (when it's out), you'll need a pretty hefty graphics card. Marulu recommends an RTX 3070 or newer to hit a stable 90 fps (the accepted fps floor for VR in order to avoid motion sickness). You also need to install the custom FF14 launcher called FFXIV Quick Launcher and then install the XIVR plugin, which you'll be able to find in its search bar. The game's TOS doesn't technically allow both the launcher and the VR mod, so it's up to you if you want to take the risk. Many FF14 players use mods of varying levels of complexity, whether to track their DPS in a raid or to wear custom clothing, but Square Enix has yet to consistently punish anyone outside of streamers who use them. Marulu says the mod uses completely original code and is "undetectable and fully usable on live servers," but acknowledges that it could get you in trouble.

The Flat2VR community that is helping to promote the FF14 VR mod is also the home of the recent Jedi Academy VR port as well as similar mods for Left 4 Dead and Valheim. FF14, however, is an ambitious choice. It if works (and doesn't get you banned), there are plenty of beautiful locations in the game that I'd love to walk through. Drop me onto the snow-covered streets of Ishgard and let me take first-person photos as people pass in and out or let me take an immersive tour of the magical Crystal Tower. People run private servers of old MMOs for this sort of thing and it would be neat to be able to do it in the live game.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

How Long Will Final Fantasy 16 Be A PS5 Exclusive?

"Final Fantasy 16" is shaping up to be a massive release in 2023, and is slated to be a PlayStation exclusive when it arrives Summer 2023. However, a recent PlayStation trailer had some fine print that has PC and Xbox players excited for "Final Fantasy 16" as well, although some of them might not want to get their hopes up. "Final Fantasy 16" had been showing well in its previews, with the potential of a more mature and dark fantasy story attracting both old and new fans. Even though the "Final Fantasy 16" producer gave an answer about the in-game diversity that many fans aren't happy with, with the producer citing historical accuracy as an excuse for a lack of diversity, many gamers are still eager to play the new release. Unfortunately, not everyone has a PlayStation on which to play it.
IGN

Sonic Frontiers: 3 Minutes of Super Sonic Gameplay

Shown off in one of the recent trailers for Sonic Frontiers, Super Sonic makes his return! Check out a few minutes of gameplay if you're interested in seeing him in action. Just a friendly reminder, this might spoil a portion of the game you might want to experience for yourself, so only watch if you don't mind the spoilers!
IGN

God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay

Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason

A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
SVG

The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller

For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
TechRadar

Bandai Namco was pitched a 16-bit Dark Souls, and it looks fantastic

If you ever thought Dark Souls had one too many dimensions, then Thomas Fei has good news for you. The artist has shared an image of a 2D version of Dark Souls 3 that was pitched to publisher Bandai Namco back in 2016. The Dark Souls 3 artwork, which Fei...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit

Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
Polygon

Kingdom Hearts and Skyrim highlight PS Plus’ Extra games for November

Kingdom Hearts fans, fresh off their victory in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, get access to four PlayStation 4 games from that series with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription beginning Nov. 15. Goofy, Sora, Donald, and the rest of the gang are joined by a trio of Tom Clancy titles from Ubisoft and the ubiquitous The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition.
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
The Independent

Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people

Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy