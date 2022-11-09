ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Midterm Elections

We take a glimpse at the issues and behind-the-scenes people who found success — or took a fall. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. But more appears on each ballot than mere votes. Reputations are built or squandered as Supervisors count votes each election, and Florida Politics keeps score.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

LaVon Bracy Davis, Chase Tramont among new House faces coasting to wins

Not everything in Florida was competitive this cycle. With hundreds of races on ballots throughout the state this year, there are bound to be some underwhelming layup races for candidates. This year, as redistricting shook up districts from the Panhandle to the Keys, several races featured uncompetitive matchups, whether from...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Cure ballot deadline extended due to Hurricane Nicole

For the second time this year, state officials make election accommodations for Mother Nature. Voters will have 48 extra hours — until 5 p.m. on Saturday — to cure any problems with provisional or mail-in ballots in counties included in the Governor’s Hurricane Nicole emergency declaration, which became all 67 counties on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 11.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — In honor of Veterans Day, Sunburn will be taking the day off. The morning must-read of what’s hot in Florida politics will be back in your inboxes Monday morning. And to all veterans — thank you for your service. Have a great weekend, and please, stay safe.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

See who won Florida’s 2022 state House and Senate seats

Winning close to two-thirds of the vote, Yvonne Hayes Hinson glided into her second term as a state House representative, this time for District 21. In keeping incumbent Yvonne Hayes Hinson, a majority of voters chose to advocate for more liberal policies, including expanding abortion rights and strengthening gun control legislation. Merton, on the other hand, has been a staunch advocate for Second Amendment rights throughout her campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
macaronikid.com

St. Lucie County Tropical Storm Nicole Advisories

Transportation Being Provided to St. Lucie County Shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. Transportation is being offered to St. Lucie County shelters this morning before Tropical Storm Nicole’s arrival. Residents seeking transportation to the General Population Shelters can call 772-460-HELP (4357) today until noon (weather permitting). Residents that need transportation...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
FLORIDA STATE

