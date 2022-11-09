Read full article on original website
Diagnosis for 11.10.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis this week easily secured another term in office. But how many top state officials...
Gov. DeSantis urges residents to be vigilant as Tropical Storm Nicole churns through Florida
Nicole brought beach erosion and heavy winds and rains to the east coast. Residents in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole should be cautious and heed warnings from emergency management officials and local authorities, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, as the storm continued to move through Florida on Thursday. “The wind...
Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Midterm Elections
We take a glimpse at the issues and behind-the-scenes people who found success — or took a fall. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. But more appears on each ballot than mere votes. Reputations are built or squandered as Supervisors count votes each election, and Florida Politics keeps score.
Civil rights groups say Midterms prove unfairness of Florida’s congressional map
Republicans picked up four House seats in Florida alone as the balance of power in the House remains uncertain. Civil rights advocates have argued Florida’s redistricting map is a partisan mess, and now they’re arguing the Midterm Election results prove it. The plaintiff groups suing Florida in circuit...
LaVon Bracy Davis, Chase Tramont among new House faces coasting to wins
Not everything in Florida was competitive this cycle. With hundreds of races on ballots throughout the state this year, there are bound to be some underwhelming layup races for candidates. This year, as redistricting shook up districts from the Panhandle to the Keys, several races featured uncompetitive matchups, whether from...
Cure ballot deadline extended due to Hurricane Nicole
For the second time this year, state officials make election accommodations for Mother Nature. Voters will have 48 extra hours — until 5 p.m. on Saturday — to cure any problems with provisional or mail-in ballots in counties included in the Governor’s Hurricane Nicole emergency declaration, which became all 67 counties on Thursday.
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Abortion foes press DeSantis for quick action on additional abortion restrictions
‘If they can’t get something done now, boy, there’s very little hope …’. Anti-abortion activists plan to rally at the Florida Capitol when the Legislature gathers there on Nov. 22 to reorganize following the Midterm Elections and demand that lawmakers take up new restrictions on the procedure before the end of the year.
Last Call for 11.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — In honor of Veterans Day, Sunburn will be taking the day off. The morning must-read of what’s hot in Florida politics will be back in your inboxes Monday morning. And to all veterans — thank you for your service. Have a great weekend, and please, stay safe.
Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
Jared Moskowitz wins race for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, replacing Ted Deutch
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s 23rd Congressional District is going to have a new representative in 2023. That’s because longtime Rep. Ted Deutch chose not to run for reelection, instead taking on a new career outside of politics as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee. Running...
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
Last Call for 11.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. While Tuesday was a historic night for the Florida GOP and a catastrophic night for the Florida Democratic Party, the night for one set of ballot questions was more, meh.
See who won Florida’s 2022 state House and Senate seats
Winning close to two-thirds of the vote, Yvonne Hayes Hinson glided into her second term as a state House representative, this time for District 21. In keeping incumbent Yvonne Hayes Hinson, a majority of voters chose to advocate for more liberal policies, including expanding abortion rights and strengthening gun control legislation. Merton, on the other hand, has been a staunch advocate for Second Amendment rights throughout her campaign.
Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Tampa Bay voters cast their ballots Tuesday to pick their candidates for several state and federal offices, including Florida's congressional representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.
IMAGES: Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in South Florida
Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane around 3 a.m. Thursday. Here are some of the latest updates, pictures, and video of weather impacts in South Florida.
Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
St. Lucie County Tropical Storm Nicole Advisories
Transportation Being Provided to St. Lucie County Shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. Transportation is being offered to St. Lucie County shelters this morning before Tropical Storm Nicole’s arrival. Residents seeking transportation to the General Population Shelters can call 772-460-HELP (4357) today until noon (weather permitting). Residents that need transportation...
Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
