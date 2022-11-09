Twitter reacts to second College Football Playoff rankings

When it comes to Michigan football being ranked No. 3 in the second iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings, there was little surprise.

The Wolverines are one spot behind rival Ohio State, but the two programs are set on a collision course in three weeks, so everything will work itself out. Win, and you’re likely in.

Last week, there was a fair share of controversy, given that the maize and blue were ranked No. 5, despite having dominated nearly every opponent, with Clemson — a team that struggled on a weekly basis — a spot ahead. Essentially, there’s no controversy this week, given that the Tigers lost, as had Tennessee.

But what were people saying on Twitter about the rankings at large, as well as about Michigan? Here are our favorite reactions.

MGoBlog's Patrick Barron

The Wolverine's Anthony Broome

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach

Fox Sports' Bryan Fischer

The Athletic's Austin Meek

Big Ten Ben

The Athletic's Chris Vannini

Saturday Tradition

RedditCFB