North Dakota's Hoeven wins 3rd term in U.S. Senate

By CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota Republican John Hoeven has won reelection to a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Hoeven coasted past Rick Becker, a fellow Republican who ran as an independent after losing the GOP endorsement to Hoeven, and Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor and political newcomer.

Hoeven, a former banker who served three terms as governor and won his first two Senate terms easily, vastly outraised his opponents. Federal campaign filings as of Nov. 3 show that Hoeven's campaign raised more than $4 million, compared with Becker's roughly $550,000 and Christiansen's roughly $92,600.

Becker tried to turn that history and money against him at the party convention, portraying Hoeven as a big-spending, big-government politician who had lost touch with his conservative base.

Hoeven countered by touting his involvement in North Dakota's economic development and highlighting his opposition to most of President Joe Biden's policies. Hoeven got a video message of support from former President Donald Trump, who remains popular in the state.

Before he was first elected to the Senate in 2010, Hoeven served as North Dakota's governor for a decade and as head of the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for seven years prior to that. The former Democrat switched parties four years before he became governor.

Related
knsiradio.com

Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader

(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressional District 3 between Boebert, Frisch could go to recount

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado.The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state's sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two days of additional counting with...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Keith Ellison claims victory in hotly-contested AG race

MINNEAPOLIS -- DFL incumbent Keith Ellison is claiming victory in the attorney general race in Minnesota over Republican challenger Jim Schultz, though as of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press has yet to project a winner.For more than 50 years, Minnesota's attorney general has been a Democrat, and this year's race is a squeaker. With 100% of the votes tallied by the Secretary of State, Ellison had a 20,869-vote lead over Schultz. His lead would put the race outside of the scope for a state-funded recount.On Wednesday morning, Ellison released the following statement:"We've been through tough times in the last four...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Red wave? In Minnesota, Dems ride blue wave to control gov't

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in a midterm election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and completing a trifecta Wednesday by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night. “Tim Walz is the governor for four...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Immigration attorney concerned about uncertainty Ukrainians in Minnesota face

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local immigration attorney says she's concerned about the uncertainty Ukrainians in Minnesota are facing. Through her networks she estimates there are roughly 1,000 Ukrainian refugees in Minnesota after fleeing the war. What comes next for those people is still a bit of a question mark. Attorney Nadia Roife says it's time to start talking about it."A lot of hope and optimism in the beginning, people who applied in April got their work permits, which is unusual for a humanitarian program. They're uncomfortable, so the hope and optimism we saw spike has died," she said.Roife says there are...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Longtime Iron Range Sen. Doug Johnson dies at 80

TOWER, Minn. -- Longtime state senator Douglas "Doug" Johnson, who fought for the Iron Range, died on Monday at the age of 80.Johnson served in the Minnesota legislature for 32 years; he was first elected to the House before starting his tenure in the state Senate in 1977. Over the years he held positions as majority whip, and served as chair of the tax and finance committees. He ran for the DFL endorsement for U.S. Senate in 1978 and governor in 1998. He died peacefully, and is survived by his wife and two children. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats signal recreational marijuana could be legalized next session

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz and key legislative Democrats signaled recreational marijuana could pass the legislature next session, after their party took total control of the capitol and opened the door to passing more progressive proposals.Walz in an appearance on WCCO radio Friday morning reiterated that it could happen next year. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who endorsed Walz's campaign in the final days, said on a podcast Thursday that the incumbent DFL governor said cannabis for adults would be one of the first bills signed next session, a conversation Walz confirmed took place.He credited Ventura for starting the conversation in Minnesota sooner than...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Julie Blaha claims victory in state auditor race against GOP challenger Ryan Wilson

Note: Video above is from Oct. 24, 2022MINNEAPOLIS -- Julie Blaha is claiming victory in the Minnesota state auditor race over GOP challenger Ryan Wilson, though the Associated Press has not yet projected a winner.The auditor's race, often a down-ballot issue, was in a dead heat according to a MinnPost poll in late October. The position oversees $60 billion in local government spending, including cities, counties, and school districts. The auditor also sits on the Minnesota Board of Investment, which oversees the retirement funds for state employees and other assets.  The Secretary of State's website shows Blaha leading Wilson by about 8,500...
MINNESOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
The Hill

North Dakota rejects legalization of recreational marijuana

North Dakota voters rejected an attempt to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. This is the second time recreational marijuana has been voted down in the state. Voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana in 2016 but rejected a recreational legalization measure in 2018.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night.According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith.Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care in...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Craig credits student voter turnout at Carleton, St. Olaf for reelection win

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is crediting the youth vote for her win.She defeated Republican Tyler Kistner in what was one of the most expensive congressional races this year. But Craig says record turnouts at two college campuses in her 2nd District - St. Olaf and Carleton - pushed her over the edge to victory.For many of the students in Northfield, abortion was their top issue."Not only because I am a woman and the people I love are women, no one has the right to tell a woman what she can and can not do with her body," said...
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
