What a way to get the college basketball season really started. Clemson and South Carolina will finish their opening weeks Friday night by facing off at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena in the earliest date this rivalry game has ever been played. They met Nov. 13, 2013, in Clemson but that was the only previous meeting before December since the series began in 1913. The Tigers will try to score their fifth victory in the last six matchups.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO