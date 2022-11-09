Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina basketball beats Clemson, 60-58, on buzzer-beater by Chico Carter Jr.
COLUMBIA – South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris got the present he wanted on his birthday. Chico Carter Jr. made a fadeaway jumper after contact with 0.3 seconds left Friday night and South Carolina beat Clemson, 60-58, at Colonial Life Arena. "The ball went inside the rim and hit...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates
What a way to get the college basketball season really started. Clemson and South Carolina will finish their opening weeks Friday night by facing off at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena in the earliest date this rivalry game has ever been played. They met Nov. 13, 2013, in Clemson but that was the only previous meeting before December since the series began in 1913. The Tigers will try to score their fifth victory in the last six matchups.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball score vs. Maryland: Live updates from top-20 matchup
COLUMBIA — After routing East Tennessee State in Monday's season opener, No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball faces its first real challenge of the 2022-23 season in No. 17 Maryland. The Gamecocks (1-0) kick off a series of four straight road games against the Terrapins (1-0) at Xfinity Center...
blufftontoday.com
No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball earns first ranked win 81-56 over No. 17 Maryland
It wasn't always pretty, but No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball got the job done Friday at College Park, earning its first ranked win of the 2022-23 season over No. 17 Maryland, 81-56. After the Terrapins (1-1) closed the Gamecocks' (2-0) lead to single digits at halftime, a minor altercation...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball adds 2023 commitment: Columbia native Milaysia Fulwiley
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball and coach Dawn Staley added a key 2023 commitment Thursday from Columbia native Milaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley, a five-star prospect, is the No. 3 point guard and No. 13 player in the country according to ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings. She chose South Carolina among finalists including Florida, Louisville and Ole Miss after taking an official visit with the Gamecocks in early November.
blufftontoday.com
Shane Beamer gives Marshawn Lloyd injury update after South Carolina football RB practices
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football may be without star running back Marshawn Lloyd again this week in its SEC East matchup against Florida. Lloyd did not travel for last week's game against Vanderbilt after suffering a quad contusion early in South Carolina's loss to Missouri. South Carolina coach Frank...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football vs. Florida: Score prediction, scouting report
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football faces its third straight SEC East rival this week and will look to pick up an elusive seventh regular-season win against Florida before ending the year on difficult matchups with Tennessee and Clemson. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC) take on the Gators (5-4, 2-4)...
blufftontoday.com
How to watch the South Carolina football vs. Florida game on TV, live stream
The South Carolina Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt last weekend 38-27, in Nashville nonetheless. The victory marked the Gamecocks' 14th consecutive win over Vanderbilt and their sixth win overall, reaching bowl eligibility for the second year in a row. This week, South Carolina faces off against the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Fla....
