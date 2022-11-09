ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates

What a way to get the college basketball season really started. Clemson and South Carolina will finish their opening weeks Friday night by facing off at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena in the earliest date this rivalry game has ever been played. They met Nov. 13, 2013, in Clemson but that was the only previous meeting before December since the series began in 1913. The Tigers will try to score their fifth victory in the last six matchups.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina women's basketball adds 2023 commitment: Columbia native Milaysia Fulwiley

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball and coach Dawn Staley added a key 2023 commitment Thursday from Columbia native Milaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley, a five-star prospect, is the No. 3 point guard and No. 13 player in the country according to ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings. She chose South Carolina among finalists including Florida, Louisville and Ole Miss after taking an official visit with the Gamecocks in early November.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football vs. Florida: Score prediction, scouting report

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football faces its third straight SEC East rival this week and will look to pick up an elusive seventh regular-season win against Florida before ending the year on difficult matchups with Tennessee and Clemson. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC) take on the Gators (5-4, 2-4)...
GAINESVILLE, FL
blufftontoday.com

How to watch the South Carolina football vs. Florida game on TV, live stream

The South Carolina Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt last weekend 38-27, in Nashville nonetheless. The victory marked the Gamecocks' 14th consecutive win over Vanderbilt and their sixth win overall, reaching bowl eligibility for the second year in a row. This week, South Carolina faces off against the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Fla....
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy