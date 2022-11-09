Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
County Board says goodbye to ousted incumbents
DECATUR — Following a landslide midterm election for Republican members, the Macon County Board on Thursday said goodbye to ousted incumbents in its last meeting before the board considerably downsizes. With current board members’ seats set to expire on Nov. 30, the board ushered through unanimous votes on budgets...
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
wgel.com
Sorento Parents File Suit Against School Trustees
Parents from the Sorento area have filed a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, seeking a judicial review of a September 6 decision by the Regional Board of School Trustees to deny a petition to annex from Bond County Community Unit 2. The document was filed by the Sorento Parents...
wlds.com
Butler Resigning From ILGA For Job With IL Railroad Association
87th District State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield is resigning. Butler made the announcement this morning on Twitter, citing a new opportunity to work full-time with the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler has served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2015 and was recently re-elected unopposed to his seat after winning...
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
wmay.com
Republicans Continue Success In Sangamon County Races
Republicans continue their dominance in Sangamon County races. GOP incumbents prevailed in two contested countywide races, as Treasurer Joe Aiello and Regional Superintendent of Schools Shannon Fehrholz both emerged victorious. And Republicans took eight out of ten contested county board seats, with Democrat Marc Ayers defeating incumbent Linda Fulgenzi in...
advantagenews.com
Strong voter turnout in Macoupin County
Voter turnout in Macoupin County was some of the strongest in a non-Presidential election year, with 57.5% of registered voters casting a ballot. The only county-wide offices on the Macoupin County ballot were for Sheriff and Treasurer. Sheriff Shawn Kahl (D) will return to office, garnering 54% of the vote,...
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Morrisonville Woman Arrested For Embezzlement
A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
nrgmediadixon.com
Fritts Looking Forward to Getting to Springfield and Getting Busy
Brad Fritts of Dixon is looking forward to getting down to Springfield as the new State Representative from this area and start getting things done. Fritts will be replacing Tom Demmer who served the Sauk Valley for the past 10 years. Fritts admits the first few months will be a...
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Court Sentences Woman to Three Years in IDOC for Aggravated Battery to Correctional/Peace Officer
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Katie Paddock was sentenced to three (3) years in prison for the offense of Aggravated Battery to a Correctional / Peace Officer (two counts). The charges are Class 2 Felonies with a sentencing range of probation to seven years in prison.
Effingham Radio
Volunteers Being Sought For Funeral Of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith Tipsword
Volunteers from Altamont, Beecher City and Moccasin Illinois area are needed to set up 700 plus US 3×5 foot flags on Sunday November 13th in Altamont, Illinois for the funeral of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith W. Tipsword, WWII KIA onboard the USS WEST VIRGINIA during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI.
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Martha J. Borgic
Martha Jane Borgic, 96 of Taylorville, formerly of Morrisonville, passed away at 2:30a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 12, 1926 in South Fork Township, Christian County, the daughter of George E. and Jessie M. (Craig) Kessler. She married Darrell J. Borgic on February 12, 1947 in Taylorville, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2003. Martha and Darrell were lifelong farmers in the Morrisonville area. They enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 States. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and previously St. Maurice Catholic Church and the Morrisonville American Legion Auxiliary. More than anything she loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 11/10/22
The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Dotty M. Eppenger, age 35, of Taylorville was arrested for domestic battery. Ashlyn N. Hrabak, age 25, of Taylorville was arrested on two counts of retail theft. Brandon A. Durbin, age 31, of Taylorville was arrested on two counts...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Lead Organization in Providing Head Start Kids Winter Apparel
As part of its ongoing mission to help children and youth in the Taylorville community, the Taylorville Kiwanis Club recently provided coats for Taylorville Head Start children. The local Kiwanis Club was the lead organization, along with the Christian County YMCA, the Old Stonington Baptist Church, and the First Baptist...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
