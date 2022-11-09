Martha Jane Borgic, 96 of Taylorville, formerly of Morrisonville, passed away at 2:30a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 12, 1926 in South Fork Township, Christian County, the daughter of George E. and Jessie M. (Craig) Kessler. She married Darrell J. Borgic on February 12, 1947 in Taylorville, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2003. Martha and Darrell were lifelong farmers in the Morrisonville area. They enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 States. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and previously St. Maurice Catholic Church and the Morrisonville American Legion Auxiliary. More than anything she loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO