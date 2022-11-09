ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Herald & Review

County Board says goodbye to ousted incumbents

DECATUR — Following a landslide midterm election for Republican members, the Macon County Board on Thursday said goodbye to ousted incumbents in its last meeting before the board considerably downsizes. With current board members’ seats set to expire on Nov. 30, the board ushered through unanimous votes on budgets...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)

Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices

DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
MACON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Sorento Parents File Suit Against School Trustees

Parents from the Sorento area have filed a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, seeking a judicial review of a September 6 decision by the Regional Board of School Trustees to deny a petition to annex from Bond County Community Unit 2. The document was filed by the Sorento Parents...
SORENTO, IL
wlds.com

Butler Resigning From ILGA For Job With IL Railroad Association

87th District State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield is resigning. Butler made the announcement this morning on Twitter, citing a new opportunity to work full-time with the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler has served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2015 and was recently re-elected unopposed to his seat after winning...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Republicans Continue Success In Sangamon County Races

Republicans continue their dominance in Sangamon County races. GOP incumbents prevailed in two contested countywide races, as Treasurer Joe Aiello and Regional Superintendent of Schools Shannon Fehrholz both emerged victorious. And Republicans took eight out of ten contested county board seats, with Democrat Marc Ayers defeating incumbent Linda Fulgenzi in...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Strong voter turnout in Macoupin County

Voter turnout in Macoupin County was some of the strongest in a non-Presidential election year, with 57.5% of registered voters casting a ballot. The only county-wide offices on the Macoupin County ballot were for Sheriff and Treasurer. Sheriff Shawn Kahl (D) will return to office, garnering 54% of the vote,...
WAND TV

Where to warm up in Central Illinois

(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC

The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court

The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Morrisonville Woman Arrested For Embezzlement

A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
MORRISONVILLE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Fritts Looking Forward to Getting to Springfield and Getting Busy

Brad Fritts of Dixon is looking forward to getting down to Springfield as the new State Representative from this area and start getting things done. Fritts will be replacing Tom Demmer who served the Sauk Valley for the past 10 years. Fritts admits the first few months will be a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Shelby County Court Sentences Woman to Three Years in IDOC for Aggravated Battery to Correctional/Peace Officer

The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Katie Paddock was sentenced to three (3) years in prison for the offense of Aggravated Battery to a Correctional / Peace Officer (two counts). The charges are Class 2 Felonies with a sentencing range of probation to seven years in prison.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
MAROA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Martha J. Borgic

Martha Jane Borgic, 96 of Taylorville, formerly of Morrisonville, passed away at 2:30a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 12, 1926 in South Fork Township, Christian County, the daughter of George E. and Jessie M. (Craig) Kessler. She married Darrell J. Borgic on February 12, 1947 in Taylorville, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2003. Martha and Darrell were lifelong farmers in the Morrisonville area. They enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 States. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and previously St. Maurice Catholic Church and the Morrisonville American Legion Auxiliary. More than anything she loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Area Arrests And Accidents 11/10/22

The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Dotty M. Eppenger, age 35, of Taylorville was arrested for domestic battery. Ashlyn N. Hrabak, age 25, of Taylorville was arrested on two counts of retail theft. Brandon A. Durbin, age 31, of Taylorville was arrested on two counts...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
MARION COUNTY, IL

