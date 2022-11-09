ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

whdh.com

Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems

It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Full Election Results and Projected Winners

WORCESTER - Of 110,357 registered voters Worcester, 41,850 ballots city residents cast ballots in the 2022 election, a turnout of 38%. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, Attorney General Maura Healey is the first woman elected Governor in Massachusetts. The race was projected for Healey shortly after polls closed. Most races across...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?

WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872

Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW prepares for impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

WORCESTER, Mass. - The city of Worcester is making preparations for the wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole that is expected to arrive this weekend. Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm.
WORCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

Police, council clash over civilian flaggers

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA

