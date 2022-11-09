Read full article on original website
Republican lawman 'Lew' Evangelidis had lay of land Tuesday
Despite it being a great election day for Democratic candidates in the Bay State, one Republican lawman had the lay of the land. Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis easily won another six-year term as Worcester County sheriff. Winning by 51,486 votes (with 95% reported), Evangelidis received 162,648 votes (59%)...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
WBOC
Proposed Sports Complex On Hold
Results from Tuesdays election show the majority of voters are against funding the complex with public money. 52% of voters in Worcester County voted against Question A.
whdh.com
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester voters approve Question 5, city to adopt Community Preservation Act
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Election Day, Worcester votes approved Question 5, which means a 1.5% surcharge will soon be applied to property taxes to create revenue for certain city projects. The first $100,000 of residential and commercial property value will be exempt from the surcharge, which goes into effect July...
Worcester Full Election Results and Projected Winners
WORCESTER - Of 110,357 registered voters Worcester, 41,850 ballots city residents cast ballots in the 2022 election, a turnout of 38%. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, Attorney General Maura Healey is the first woman elected Governor in Massachusetts. The race was projected for Healey shortly after polls closed. Most races across...
nbcboston.com
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
nbcboston.com
Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872
Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
Developer proposes retail development, Kelly’s Roast Beef, on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester
A developer is proposing to demolish a former Volvo dealership in Worcester to make way for a retail building that would include a restaurant with a drive-through and a health clinic. According to documents filed with the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, Boston-based Parkingway Management plans to replace the former...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW prepares for impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
WORCESTER, Mass. - The city of Worcester is making preparations for the wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole that is expected to arrive this weekend. Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm.
baystatebanner.com
Police, council clash over civilian flaggers
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
