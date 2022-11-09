The second College Football Playoff rankings are out

It was a wild, wild week of college football, with several top teams going down. The coaches and Associated Press had their say, what about the College Football Playoff rankings committee?

The committee was under some fire last week due to the first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings, but much of the questionable placements have since worked themselves out, with Clemson and Alabama losing. Also, No. 1 Tennessee went down thanks to a dominant performance by Georgia. Meanwhile, Ohio State struggled at Northwestern, a team with just one win, while Michigan football dismantled Rutgers thanks to a dominant second half.

Who will be No. 1? Will it be Georgia? Almost assuredly. But there’s a case to be made for Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU for the No. 2 spot.

Here are the latest rankings.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch