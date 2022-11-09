Republican Tim Michels narrowly lost a race Tuesday to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But some of Michels’ campaign promises could have lasting reverberations. Among them: his call to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan body that oversees how elections are run. But, in a post-election interview with Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," the state's top elections administrator Meagan Wolfe told Wisconsinites they may want to think twice about replacing the Elections Commission.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO