Read full article on original website
Related
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
Wisconsin Secretary of State race still too close to call
The campaigns of both Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican contender Amy Loudenbeck said they will wait and see.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
wpr.org
Wisconsin's top elections official cautions against replacing the Wisconsin Election Commission
Republican Tim Michels narrowly lost a race Tuesday to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But some of Michels’ campaign promises could have lasting reverberations. Among them: his call to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan body that oversees how elections are run. But, in a post-election interview with Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," the state's top elections administrator Meagan Wolfe told Wisconsinites they may want to think twice about replacing the Elections Commission.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks
MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
WISN
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
wizmnews.com
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
wearegreenbay.com
Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?
(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
94.3 Jack FM
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
x1071.com
WATCH: Breaking down Wisconsin voter turnout, early voting and more
MADISON, Wis. — Brandon Scholz from The Capitol Group and Matt Rothschild, the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, join Live at Four to discuss voter turnout, early turnout and more. Scholz and Rothschild will continue to provide analysis throughout the night; stay with News 3 Now, Channel3000.com...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Wisconsin General Election Results
(WFRV) – Governor, District Attorney and Senator are just some of the positions that will be determined by the November 8 election. The polls close in Wisconsin at 8 p.m.
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Comments / 0