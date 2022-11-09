Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Related
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered an eye “glitch” while on stage. The video has since received more than 19m views since it was posted to TikTok on Sunday.In the viral clip, Perry stared into the audience as she struggled to lift her right eyelid. The “Roar” singer – who was wearing a can-inspired silver dress – used her hand to try and lift her eyelid back into its...
Katy Perry Bails On California For Kentucky, Says “It Reminds You That Hollywood Is Not America”
It appears we have yet another celebrity high tailing it out of Hollywood, and planting some roots in the country…. And it’s no other than famed singer Katy Perry. The 37-year-old discussed her new home away from Hollywood in Kentucky, on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast a few months back:
Elle
Katy Perry Looks Exactly Like Megan Fox With Her Latest Hairstyle
This morning, whilst half asleep and with both hair and sleep in my eyes, my usual mindless social media scrolling routine came to a halt when I saw – what I thought was – a stunning picture of Megan Fox. Alas, after doing a double take, I came to the realisation that it was, in fact, the Hot N Cold singer, Katy Perry. Read: 'We used to be, just like twins, so in sync.'
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
AOL Corp
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake
Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship
George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0