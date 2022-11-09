Rockdale County voters support increase in homestead exemption from school tax

Read full article on original website
Voters return incumbent Rockdale, Newton legislators to office
CONYERS — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties voted to keep their incumbent state senators and representatives in office in Tuesday night's balloting. Republican state Senator Brian Strickland won his bid for re-election Tuesday night, winning with 61.56% of the vote over Democrat Kacy D. Morgan, with 38.44%.
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 28 - Nov. 4
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; Oct. 28; Follow-up; 90/A.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 2 — Nov. 8, 2022:. Eric Lee Baisden, 43, Salem Road, Covington; cruelty to children...
Piedmont Newton urges smokers to quit
COVINGTON – Smoking is the single, largest, preventable cause of death and illness in the world. It’s estimated that smoking causes about 480,000 deaths each year as it is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease as well as lung cancer and respiratory illnesses. The Great American Smokeout, which takes place on the third Thursday of every November, is a great place to begin the journey of being smoke free. James Stillerman, M.D., a primary care physician with Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive in Covington, urges smokers to quit starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, if not sooner.
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County
These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
Covington Police seek public's help in locating missing woman
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Oct. 29. According to the CPD, Debra Ashby, 64, was last contacted Saturday, Oct. 29, and family members have not been able to contact her by phone or in person since then. Ashby is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.
Open Enrollment Scammers Targeting Health Care Consumers
It's mid-November and the Affordable Care Act's open enrollment season is in full swing.
Many patients with weak immune systems don't realize their Covid-19 medicine isn't as effective as it used to be
Judy Salins considers herself a smart, empowered patient, but until this week, she had no idea that the medicine she takes to defend herself against Covid-19 isn't protecting her as well as it used to. "I was shocked to hear this," Salins said. "What do I do now?"
Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a "True Winner" In Ryan Puglisi
"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat...
Wendy's Releases Festive Frosty Flavor for the Holidays
Wendy's is bringing joy to the world with a new menu addition ahead of the holiday season.
Oxford resident Noah Smallwood signs with Truett McConnell
Loganville Christian Academy senior Noah Smallwood, an Oxford resident, signed Wednesday with the Truett McConnell University baseball program. Smallwood is entering his fourth varsity season of high school baseball. The right-handed pitcher, who also plays the outfield, earned LCA’s Coaches Award and served as captain of the varsity team.
CDC Warns of Listeria Outbreak Linked to Contaminated Deli Meat
The public is being warned of a deadly outbreak of listeria that's been linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese.
Jennifer Aniston Brings Her Dogs to a Photoshoot in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Jennifer Aniston stunned everyone with her Allure photoshoot for the December issue, and it turns out that two of her dogs helped out on set.
Daivien Williamson, Wake Forest repel Georgia's comeback bids
Daivien Williamson scored 24 points and Wake Forest turned back several Georgia comeback threats in an 81-71 home victory Friday night at Winston-Salem, N.C. Tyree Appleby added 22 points and Davion Bradford had 11 points for the Demon Deacons (2-0), who shot 50.9 percent from the field.
100 of the Best Pregnancy Quotes for Moms-to-Be
Whether you're a first-time mom-to-be or are pregnant with your second child (or third or more!), those nine months leading up to birth are an undeniably wondrous and life-changing experience.
Sylvester Stallone Gives Update on Bruce Willis' Health Battle
Sylvester Stallone is letting fans know how his good friend and fellow actor Bruce Willis is doing amid his recent health woes.
How AMD Stock Could Rally Another 20% to 30% From Here
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report has not had an easy run this year, but like other technology and chip stocks, it has been finding its groove lately.
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week.
