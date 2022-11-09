Rockdale County voters support increase in homestead exemption from school tax

COVINGTON – Smoking is the single, largest, preventable cause of death and illness in the world. It’s estimated that smoking causes about 480,000 deaths each year as it is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease as well as lung cancer and respiratory illnesses. The Great American Smokeout, which takes place on the third Thursday of every November, is a great place to begin the journey of being smoke free. James Stillerman, M.D., a primary care physician with Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive in Covington, urges smokers to quit starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, if not sooner.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO