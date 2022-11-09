PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man diagnosed with schizophrenia after he left his home unattended. Deputies said at around 8 a.m. on Friday, 22-year-old Bradley Arthur Magallanes left his home without a family member. Magallanes is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a mental capacity of a 6 year old.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO