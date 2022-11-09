ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas election: Lloyd Doggett wins newly-created U.S. House District 37

By Kameryn Griesser
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6tjn_0j3q8AgH00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN projects Rep. Lloyd Doggett has won the District 37 seat — a newly-created Austin-based district. It’s one of the seven new U.S. House districts created after the 2020 census in order to bolster the state’s population growth.

See latest election results below after polls close a 7 p.m.

Lloyd Doggett , who has represented the Austin area since 1995, ran for reelection as the Democratic candidate for District 37. Doggett currently represents CD-35, which includes parts of Austin and San Antonio. Democratic candidate Greg Casar ran for the CD-35 seat in his place.

Doggett said with this district he’s “really back to more of the neighborhoods that I grew up in here. Austin’s the only town I’ve ever called home.”

Doggett mentioned one of his main priorities in Congress is to continue his work on the “Build Back Better” legislation designed to expand healthcare coverage. He said he’ll be looking for any areas where he can find common ground with other lawmakers when it comes to health care. He would like to look toward the long term of Medicare and Medicaid.

He also said he wants to make sure to provide more aid to Ukraine, and said he believes there will be some Republicans who will join him in that effort, despite some lawmakers saying they oppose it.

He said he’s experienced a Republican-controlled Congress before, but added it will “be a real challenge” to get through priorities of his new district.

Jenny Garcia Sharon was the Republican running for the seat. According to Sharon’s campaign website , her priorities in Congress would have been to address election integrity and promote school choice, border security and pro-life legislation.

Why is this election historically significant?

From 1903-2005, the Austin area has been solely covered by Texas’ 10th Congressional District. Previously, Travis County was split into five different congressional districts, but due to the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic voting demographic, Republican candidates have faced closer and closer voting margins for reelection in recent years.

Under the new lines, District 37 covers a majority of Travis County and Austin west of Interstate 35. The deep blue district wrangles the majority of local Democratic voters, strengthening the chances for GOP candidates in surrounding areas like Williamson County.

How do I know if I’m in District 37?

The congressional district represents more than 166,000 residents in the Austin metropolitan area and surrounding suburbs. It includes parts of Travis and Williamson counties. To find out if your address falls into District 37, you can use this search tool.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

will Robinson
3d ago

Where is this “build back better “ happening? Highest inflation in 40years? Record high gas prices? Open boarder with millions coming across illegally?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout, contributing to resounding midterm losses

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Post-election analysis of Texas' biggest races

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In our first Eye on Politics episode since the midterms (original air date: 11/10), political reporter Jack Fink breaks down what happened in the key races on election night.  Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Statewide race resultsAnother midterm election season in Texas ends with another sweep by Republicans of all statewide...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CandysDirt

Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session

There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
DALLAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there.
TEXAS STATE
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ.
TEXAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021. See latest election...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

AP calls U.S. Rep District 28 race, projects Cuellar to win

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Associated Press has called the Texas 28th Congressional District U.S. Representative race, projecting longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar to win. As results continued to be tallied Tuesday, Cuellar maintained a healthy lead over Republican political newcomer Cassy Garcia. The vote is unofficial until...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat

Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy