Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
WMUR.com
Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Ipswich is not Wenham; Ipswich is not Boxford; Ipswich is Ipswich
Ipswich is not Wenham. Ipswich is not Boxford. Don’t get me wrong. Wenham and Boxford are lovely little towns. And they work hard to keep it that way. But neither exactly embraces commerce. Yes, Wenham has its teahouse and a ski and tennis shop, but residents need to head to South Hamilton or North Beverly to encounter the hurly-burly of business. Boxford is much the same.
Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to pile of charred debris
LOWELL, Mass. — Firefighters battled a raging blaze that destroyed an auto body shop in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Broadway found flames shooting from the roof of the business as thick smoke consumed the neighborhood. Jesse Muldoon works at this...
iheart.com
Boston's City Hall Plaza To Reopen Next Friday
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says Boston's City Hall Plaza will finally reopen to the public next Friday, November 18. The new plaza will have space for a total of up to 25,000 people. Work started on the new-and-improved plaza in July 2020 under the Walsh...
Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night
After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport urged to check flight status
BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport are being urged to check their flight status as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the United States. In a tweet, Logan Airport wrote, “Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”
Kitten rescued from truck wheel in Lawrence
An injured kitten is on the mend after it was found stuck inside a truck wheel last week.
Founder of legendary Kowloon restaurant dies at 95
One of the most iconic restaurants in the Boston area has lost its matriarch. In a post on its Twitter page, Kowloon announced that founder Madeline Wong has passed away at the age of 95. “Throughout her 95 years, she lived life to its fullest, and was an incredible and...
nshoremag.com
10 Best Restaurants in Andover
Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mother leads charge to make students leaving a school bus safer
A Massachusetts mom is leading a crusade to get a bill passed on Beacon Hill in Boston that will hopefully make the school bus experience safer for students in the state. Maria Scheri is taking action concerning the illegal passing of school buses by motorists in Massachusetts and states that the legislation has worked in other states.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Record number of firearm seizures continue at Logan Airport as woman tries bringing gun on plane
BOSTON — The number of guns detected at Logan Airport continue to climb to record heights as yet another person tried carrying a loaded gun onto an airplane Wednesday morning. A TSA spokesperson said a woman who claimed to be a Boston Police Officer attempted to bring a loaded...
Police: Man lighting incendiary devices outside Boston hotel stuck officer with hypodermic needle
BOSTON — A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said. The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in...
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
whdh.com
Revere firefighters extinguish blaze at Kelly’s Roast Beef’s flagship location
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters worked quickly early Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire that broke out at the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef location on Revere Beach Boulevard. The popular restaurant suffered some damage in the fire but it did not appear to be severe. Crews could be...
