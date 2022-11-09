ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
Column: Ipswich is not Wenham; Ipswich is not Boxford; Ipswich is Ipswich

Ipswich is not Wenham. Ipswich is not Boxford. Don’t get me wrong. Wenham and Boxford are lovely little towns. And they work hard to keep it that way. But neither exactly embraces commerce. Yes, Wenham has its teahouse and a ski and tennis shop, but residents need to head to South Hamilton or North Beverly to encounter the hurly-burly of business. Boxford is much the same.
Boston's City Hall Plaza To Reopen Next Friday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says Boston's City Hall Plaza will finally reopen to the public next Friday, November 18. The new plaza will have space for a total of up to 25,000 people. Work started on the new-and-improved plaza in July 2020 under the Walsh...
Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night

After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
10 Best Restaurants in Andover

Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
