Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN in Binance. Nigeria and Binance are seeking to create a blockchain-based digital economic zone. Binance the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency exchange announced that once again it has added a fiat gateway for the Nigerian Naira (NGN). Binance making more effort to extend cryptocurrency use and accessibility for the general public. As part of this Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN to and from their Binance wallets.

2 DAYS AGO