Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Binance CEO CZ Reveals Exchange Still Holds Terra Classic (LUNC)
CZ clarified that the $585M transaction of FTT tokens was initiated by the exchange. In April, Binance’s LUNC holdings were valued at almost $1.6 billion. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, said yesterday in a tweet that the exchange is still holding Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its inventory. He mentioned this while suggesting that the firm was uninterested in Alameda Research’s offer. To swap its FTT holdings over the counter at a premium price.
crypto-academy.org
Crypto Exchanges Urged to Commit to Proof-of-Reserves
Following the crash of the FTX exchange, many crypto exchanges are now urged to use Proof-of-Reserves as a means of transparency. To begin with, Crypto.com announced that it will publish proof-of-reserves given the necessity of having transparency with its community. CEO of Crypto.com Kris Marszalek stated that the company will...
e-cryptonews.com
The Role of Crypto in the Virtual Economy Created by the Metaverse
Several concepts are interconnected: metaverses, cryptocurrencies, and Web3. These three things have more in common than trendy buzzwords in technology. Ultimately, crypto and the metaverse will form the Web3 — a decentralized internet controlled by users, not corporations. While metaverses and cryptocurrency are very different things, there will be...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Launch New Native Token BMEX This Friday
Cryptocurrency exchange and derivatives platform BitMEX is set to unveil its native token BMEX later this week. BitMEX says that the initial exchange offering (IEO) of the BMEX token will take place on Friday. The token will exclusively be listed on the BitMEX spot exchange before being made available for...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase CEO Says The Crypto Exchange Won’t Suffer The Same Fate As FTX
While discussing what happened to FTX, Brain Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, bragged that his firm is not vulnerable to that kind of issue. He, however, suggested possible reasons behind FTX’s fallout. FTX’s insolvency problem is now a hot topic of discussion among the crypto industry’s top players and community...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
Observer
If Binance Buys FTX, the Crypto World Is a Mess
For a time it looked like a Twitter feud. Over the weekend Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted that his company was selling its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, a rival exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, however, it looks like...
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
thenewscrypto.com
MarketAcross Picked As Global Media Partner For Future Of Crypto Summit
MarketAcross is a global media partner for Benzinga’s Future of Crypto conference. Bored Ape Yacht Club members joined a unique panel to advance their brand. Benzinga which seeks to spotlight the wider cryptocurrency sector, including DeFi and NFTs hosted the Future of Crypto conference. The leading blockchain public relations (PR) and marketing agency, MarketAcross, is the official global media partner for the conference.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance’s Proof-Of-Reserve Promise Gained Traction Following FTX Crisis
CZ, announced that his exchange would soon launch a Proof-of-Reserves audit mechanism. The Twitter community supported the concept of increased Proof-of-Reserve audits. The CEO of Binance, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, announced that his exchange would soon launch a Proof-of-Reserves audit mechanism to enable verification of its holdings of digital assets in the wake of the liquidity issue and the acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Added Nigerian Naira (NGN) In Its Trading Gateway
Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN in Binance. Nigeria and Binance are seeking to create a blockchain-based digital economic zone. Binance the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency exchange announced that once again it has added a fiat gateway for the Nigerian Naira (NGN). Binance making more effort to extend cryptocurrency use and accessibility for the general public. As part of this Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN to and from their Binance wallets.
thenewscrypto.com
BitMEX Announces Official Launch Date of Native Token BMEX
The crypto exchange hopes to restore market dominance in the derivatives market. Trade in the BMEX/USDT pair on the spot market will begin at 8 AM SGT on Nov 11. The cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX announced on Tuesday that its native BMEX coin would begin trading on November 11. Members who hold and stake BMEX tokens on the BitMEX platform will get access to discounted trading fees, staking awards, fee-free withdrawals, and other premium features. With the debut of BMEX trading, the struggling crypto exchange hopes to restore market dominance in the derivatives market.
Sam Bankman-Fried: The ‘crypto saviour’ who lost $16bn in one day
In December, Sam Bankman-Fried testified before Congress about why cryptocurrencies could never go the way of the large investment banks that capitulated in the global financial crisis of 2008. “No one knew how much risk was in that system until it all fell apart,” the 30-year-old founder and CEO of...
fintechmagazine.com
Future of crypto exchange FTX in doubt as Binance walks away
The future of crypto exchange FTX appears to be up in the air amid reports of a liquidity crisis, after a proposed bailout by rivals Binance fell through. The future of cryptocurrency exchange FTX appears in doubt after rival Binance announced a deal to bail it out, then withdrew, in the space of little more than 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
JPM Strategists Says – “Ongoing Crisis of FTX Will Push Bitcoin to Fall below $13K”
JP Morgan strategists predict BTC to fall below $13,000 soon. Ongoing FTX crises is the major cause for the current crypto crunch. Crypto market is down 20% in its market cap, worth $200 billion. As the recent talk of the town, FTX crypto exchange is spreading globally, thereby causing a...
Comments / 0