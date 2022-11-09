ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter and Four-star 2024 Defensive End Dylan Stewart Are Among Ohio State's Top Recruiting Visitors This Weekend

Considering Ohio State opened its season with five straight home games, two consecutive road contests have made it feel like it’s been forever since the Buckeyes played a game at Ohio Stadium. Nonetheless, OSU is back in Columbus Saturday with a matchup against the struggling Indiana Hoosiers, who have...
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games

Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
The Spun

Ryan Day Was Not Happy Following Ohio State's Game Saturday

Expected to bludgeon Northwestern on Saturday, Ohio State instead earned a modest 21-7 victory. Affected by heavy rain and wind, Heisman hopeful CJ Stroud mustered just 76 passing yards in an ugly win. Although the Buckeyes left Week 10 undefeated and No. 2 in the AP poll and College Football Playoff rankings, head coach Ryan Day didn't love his team's performance.
Eleven Warriors

Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship

Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview

Ohio State vs. Indiana comes to the Week 11 college football schedule with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus for the showdown. That game will get a 12 p.m. ET kickoff between the two sides. Ohio State vs. Indiana preview. Despite the ongoing 6-game losing streak for Indiana, expect...
saturdaytradition.com

Jesse Mirco reveals Ryan Day’s reaction to fourth-down conversion run vs. Rutgers

Jesse Mirco recently provided some insight into the infamous fake punt in Week 5. With Ohio State leading Rutgers by 39 points in the 4th quarter, Mirco was set to punt the ball back to the Scarlet Knights. Instead, Mirco saw a lane open up and decided to run for it, gaining 22 yards and taking a late hit out of bounds in the process.
ocolly.com

OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day

Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
saturdaytradition.com

Kam Babb showing good signs at OSU practice while recovering from injury

Kam Babb was seen putting in some extra work after Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday. He suffered a knee injury towards the beginning of the season. A video was posted on social media of Babb working with a JUGS machine. Babb missed three of his four first seasons with ACL injuries. Babb caught some passes from the machine, but still had a knee brace on his left knee.
Daily Standard

Two Riders sign

ST MARYS - St. Marys star Austin Parks followed through on his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the boys basketball team next year. Parks, a second-team all-Ohio post player and the Daily Standard's pick for Dream Team Player...
WLWT 5

A look at the impact of JD Vance's victory in Ohio US Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heady moment for J.D. Vance late Tuesday night when his supporters at a GOP watch party in Columbus began chanting, "J. D., J. D., J. D., J. D." As they continued, he smiled with a hand over his heart and said, "Thank you, guys. thank you."
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
