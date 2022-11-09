Read full article on original website
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter and Four-star 2024 Defensive End Dylan Stewart Are Among Ohio State's Top Recruiting Visitors This Weekend
Considering Ohio State opened its season with five straight home games, two consecutive road contests have made it feel like it’s been forever since the Buckeyes played a game at Ohio Stadium. Nonetheless, OSU is back in Columbus Saturday with a matchup against the struggling Indiana Hoosiers, who have...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games
Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
Ryan Day Was Not Happy Following Ohio State's Game Saturday
Expected to bludgeon Northwestern on Saturday, Ohio State instead earned a modest 21-7 victory. Affected by heavy rain and wind, Heisman hopeful CJ Stroud mustered just 76 passing yards in an ugly win. Although the Buckeyes left Week 10 undefeated and No. 2 in the AP poll and College Football Playoff rankings, head coach Ryan Day didn't love his team's performance.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica, Greg McElroy break down picks of Ohio State-Indiana against the spread
Ahead of Saturday’s contest between Ohio State and Indiana, Chris “The Bear” Fallica and Greg McElroy talked betting lines. The current spread for the game is -40 in Ohio State’s favor and the over/under is 57.5. The game kicks of at 12 p.m. on Saturday. McElroy...
Eleven Warriors
Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship
Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview
Ohio State vs. Indiana comes to the Week 11 college football schedule with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus for the showdown. That game will get a 12 p.m. ET kickoff between the two sides. Ohio State vs. Indiana preview. Despite the ongoing 6-game losing streak for Indiana, expect...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann compares Bruce Thornton to former Ohio State hoops standout after win over Charleston Southern
Chris Holtmann sees familiar energy in Ohio State Buckeye freshman point guard Bruce Thornton that he hasn’t seen in a while. On Thursday night following the 82-56 victory over Charleston Southern for the Buckeyes, Holtmann weighed in on Thornton’s performance and how it compares to a former Buckeye, CJ Walker.
Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Will the weather be better?
The Ohio State football team struggled in Evanston last week against Northwestern. The weather is a large reason to blame. It was windy and rainy during the game, with winds gusting over 50 mph at times. It made throwing the ball nearly impossible for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day said it...
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann officially landed the best recruiting class of his tenure after guard Taison Chatman, forwards Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal and center Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA...
saturdaytradition.com
Jesse Mirco reveals Ryan Day’s reaction to fourth-down conversion run vs. Rutgers
Jesse Mirco recently provided some insight into the infamous fake punt in Week 5. With Ohio State leading Rutgers by 39 points in the 4th quarter, Mirco was set to punt the ball back to the Scarlet Knights. Instead, Mirco saw a lane open up and decided to run for it, gaining 22 yards and taking a late hit out of bounds in the process.
Justice Sueing leads Ohio St. against Charleston Southern
The Justice Sueing comeback tour continues for the Ohio State forward when the Buckeyes host Charleston Southern on Thursday. Playing
ocolly.com
OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
saturdaytradition.com
Kam Babb showing good signs at OSU practice while recovering from injury
Kam Babb was seen putting in some extra work after Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday. He suffered a knee injury towards the beginning of the season. A video was posted on social media of Babb working with a JUGS machine. Babb missed three of his four first seasons with ACL injuries. Babb caught some passes from the machine, but still had a knee brace on his left knee.
Daily Standard
Two Riders sign
ST MARYS - St. Marys star Austin Parks followed through on his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the boys basketball team next year. Parks, a second-team all-Ohio post player and the Daily Standard's pick for Dream Team Player...
WLWT 5
A look at the impact of JD Vance's victory in Ohio US Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heady moment for J.D. Vance late Tuesday night when his supporters at a GOP watch party in Columbus began chanting, "J. D., J. D., J. D., J. D." As they continued, he smiled with a hand over his heart and said, "Thank you, guys. thank you."
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
